ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Festival of Lights, latkes & ways to give back

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

Happy Sunday, all! Welcome to your Sunday Daily Briefing.

I’m Tammy Paolino , New Audience Editor of the Delaware Online /The News Journal.

Hanukkah begins at sundown this evening, and we wish all who celebrate a healthy, joyous holiday.

Food reporter Patricia Talorico has the scoop on where to find latkes and doughnuts to celebrate the season.

Rather make your own? Here’s a recipe to get you started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seWQr_0jmM2Lay00

Do the decorations you display for the Festival of Lights need a little refreshing? Here are some to consider

This year, some synagogues are highlighting the similarity between the Hanukkah story of a small, Jewish army that fought off the armies of the tyrant, Antiochus, and liberated their homeland, and the current war in Ukraine. We share what they're doing.

Want to learn more about Hanukkah? Read about 2022 dates and important traditions.

Does your family have an unusual Hanukkah, Christmas or other holiday tradition? Send your responses in 150 words or less to news reporter Molly McVety mmcvety@delawareonline.com to be considered for a story. Deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 20. Please include a photo as well as your hometown.

If your holiday season is not feeling very merry this year, or if you are seeking more ways to give back, check out this story by Cameron Goodnight.

And news reporter Hannah Edelman has details on where to get a free meal or groceries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgD1Z_0jmM2Lay00

Did you dig Delaware's own Aubrey Plaza in "White Lotus''? Find out why she's back in Delaware and how you can see her.

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism.

We hope your Sunday is a peaceful one. And now, today’s headlines we don’t want you to miss:

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Festival of Lights, latkes & ways to give back

Comments / 0

Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Guest view: Economic development mountaintop experiences

As I’ve lived my life and pursued my career, there have been moments or experiences that some might describe as “mountaintop experiences”: those that offer a clear view of what’s both behind and ahead and/or that offers a satisfying or inspired feeling of accomplishment. While our...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism

Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms

The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
DELAWARE STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

Delaware man charged for sixth DUI

OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles

Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Oxford man arrested for Delaware bar shooting

Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania, man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood. Wilson Velez, 24, was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police. He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20. Troopers said...
OXFORD, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly, crisp Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds

BALTIMORE -- The next few days look quiet ahead of the big changes expected for the holiday weekend. Tonight, the skies were clear and the temperature lows will be in the 20s. Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperature highs in the 40s. The temperature lows will dip into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. Clouds will increase their presence on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the 40s for highs. By Wednesday night, clouds will return to the area with a chance for a rain-snow mix on Thursday morning before changing to all rain during the day Thursday. Expect...
MARYLAND STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1

Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
delawarepublic.org

DNREC holds final town hall on proposed vehicle emissions rules

Delaware’s Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held its final public workshop to review the state’s plans to adopt California’s zero emissions vehicle regulations. Gov. John Carney announced plans in March to join more than a dozen other states in adopting California’s regulations for car manufacturers,...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Longest-serving Superior Court judge to retire

Delaware’s longest-serving Superior Court judge will retire after 30 years on the bench, court administrators announced Wednesday. Judge William Carpenter Jr. will step down Dec. 31, 2022, he said in a letter to Gov. John Carney in October. “While it is always difficult to walk away from a job that you have found so rewarding, my time has come,” Carpenter ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy