Festival of Lights, latkes & ways to give back

Hanukkah begins at sundown this evening, and we wish all who celebrate a healthy, joyous holiday.

Food reporter Patricia Talorico has the scoop on where to find latkes and doughnuts to celebrate the season.

Rather make your own? Here’s a recipe to get you started.

Do the decorations you display for the Festival of Lights need a little refreshing? Here are some to consider

This year, some synagogues are highlighting the similarity between the Hanukkah story of a small, Jewish army that fought off the armies of the tyrant, Antiochus, and liberated their homeland, and the current war in Ukraine. We share what they're doing.

Want to learn more about Hanukkah? Read about 2022 dates and important traditions.

Does your family have an unusual Hanukkah, Christmas or other holiday tradition? Send your responses in 150 words or less to news reporter Molly McVety mmcvety@delawareonline.com to be considered for a story. Deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 20. Please include a photo as well as your hometown.

If your holiday season is not feeling very merry this year, or if you are seeking more ways to give back, check out this story by Cameron Goodnight.

And news reporter Hannah Edelman has details on where to get a free meal or groceries.

Did you dig Delaware's own Aubrey Plaza in "White Lotus''? Find out why she's back in Delaware and how you can see her.

