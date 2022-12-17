Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Watch: Sierra Canyon girls basketball blows out Bishop Gorman at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS– Sierra Canyon looked the part of the No. 2 team in the country on Monday in a 76-29 rout of Bishop Gorman to open the Tarkanian Classic. Juju Watkins recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks, MacKenly Randolph dominated inside with 18 points and 26 boards, and Izela Arenas totaled ...
Las Vegas local scores over $120k with a jackpot at Rampart Casino
A Las Vegas local won over $120k at Rampart Casino this December in Summerlin. The local was playing the Lightning Link slots and got the jackpot.
Yukon Pizza Strikes Gold in the Huntridge
Yukon Pizza, the beloved pop-up staple in residency at Vegas Test Kitchen for the past...
Iconic Las Vegas restaurant Peppermill celebrates 50th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, the Peppermill restaurant is a testament to its time, still standing in its original location which was once surrounded by big-name casinos like the Stardust and the Riveria. The Peppermill opened its doors on Dec. 26, 1972,...
Travelers flying out of Las Vegas finding cancelations ahead of midwestern storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Christmas spirit is turning into a travel nightmare for many. Wednesday would have been one of the last safe windows to travel before winter weather causes a whiteout across the midwest. However, some are finding themselves stranded in Las Vegas. “Maybe we won’t be home...
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
Mexico City-Born Restaurant La Popular Looks to Be Headed to the Palms
Building permit paperwork appears to reveal the upcoming restaurant’s home
People pawning valuables to pay for Christmas, Pawn Star’s Rick Harrison says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Folks looking for spare cash this holiday season are turning to pawning, according to Rick Harrison of the hit TV show “Pawn Stars.”. It’s a trend that the owner of Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has seen all year, as inflation keeps squeezing the average Las Vegas local’s dispensable cash for items like presents-- or even cash for necessities, such as housing.
Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion
Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms. These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.
South Rainbow Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard Starbucks in Las Vegas unionize
The Rainbow and Oakey Starbucks store in Las Vegas became the first Starbucks store in Nevada to unionize with Starbucks Workers United after winning a close vote of 11 to 7 in the union election.
Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
John Mull’s Meats to be designated as historic site in city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Las Vegas business John Mull’s Meats is set to get even more recognition. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the...
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
119 dogs at Las Vegas shelter in need of foster families over holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Is she eating out of the bag?”. A wagging tail, and a love for treats. Sasha, an 8 years old stray, that came into the Animal Foundation in September, is just a friendly pup just wanting some love. “I picked her because she’s the...
Celebrate the holidays with the Best of Las Vegas with Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar
Las Vegas Now visits Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar to check out their award-winning outdoor dining and catering. Be sure to stop by for their weekday happy hour from 2pm-6pm.
No Cheap Seat: Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Ticket Package for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Most Formula 1 race fans figured that tickets prices for the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix would be high. But Wynn Las Vegas is offering a next-level experience for the race weekend, schedule for Nov. 16-18, 2023. For $1 million—you read that right—Wynn will set you up with a ticket for yourself and five of your best friends.
Daniel Joseph Chenin Awarded With 2022 American Institute of Architects Silver Medal for Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. was recognized with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2022 Silver Medal for the State of Nevada. Since 1995, the Silver Medal has been awarded by the AIA Nevada in recognition for the most distinguished service to the profession of architecture and acknowledgement of a significant body of work with lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture in the state of Nevada.
Moon Valley Nurseries offering free Christmas trees Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Haven’t picked up a Christmas tree yet? You’re in luck. A Las Vegas Valley plant nursery has announced that it will give away the remainder of its Christmas trees on Thursday. Moon Valley says that while supplies last, residents can visit one of...
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
Famous parties from Las Vegas history
Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
