SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rallied past No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 at the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday. The win was Ducks coach Kelly Graves' 200th at Oregon.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO