CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 Wednesday night. Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO