ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Bacot scores 26, UNC beats Michigan at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 Wednesday night. Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy