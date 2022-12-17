Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Related
CBS Sports
2022 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in
With just three weeks left to play in the regular season, there are still 27 teams in playoff contention, which I'm only pointing out, because that's the tied for the most ever this late in the season. Even the 4-9-1 Colts could still make the playoffs if everything goes their...
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera admits Commanders QB switch is something he has to 'think about at some point,' but not for Week 16
The Washington Commanders' playoff chances took a big hit in Week 15, as they fell to the rival New York Giants, 20-12. The Giants never trailed in this matchup, as they jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead, and pulled off a goal line stand with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Week 16 injury updates plus some thoughts on weather impacts
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stop an NFL game, but they might make you wish you hadn't started some of your best Fantasy players. Weather forecasts can change, obviously, so I don't want to spend too much time worrying about the individual game forecasts because there will be time for that later in the week.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Trust Jerry Jeudy, Christian Kirk in semifinals
It's heavy Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tyler Lockett, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, DeVante Parker, Chase Claypool, Julio Jones.and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. The weather might, too. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit...
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
CBS Sports
Jets vs. Jaguars odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, live stream for 'Thursday Night Football'
The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2021 NFL Draft face off under the lights this Thursday evening, as the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson have had very different seasons. Lawrence looks like a rising star and has the highest passer rating in the NFL over the last six games, while Wilson was benched for Mike White earlier this year, but got his job back thanks to White's rib injury.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Ride Najee Harris, Kenneth Walker to your finals
It's Fantasy semifinals time in most leagues, and weather worries will make things tougher for some Fantasy managers. Plus injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Jeff Wilson, A.J. Dillon, Damien Harris and more could make things even trickier. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16, 2022: Model says start Christian Watson, sit Tom Brady
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled of a shocking upset on Sunday, beating Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 at home. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings? Lawrence has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings, but now he'll square off against a Jets defense that's giving up just 193.9 passing yards per game. Should Lawrence be included in your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Lions playoff outlook: Detroit's path to the playoffs, remaining games, what needs to happen
The 7-7 Detroit Lions are a rollercoaster, but entering Week 16 with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, they're on the upswing with six wins in their last seven games and a real shot at their first playoff appearance since 2016. Expectations weren't too high in the Motor City for this season after a 3-13-1 2021 campaign that led them to picking native son and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions understand the chance they have to break into the NFL's Big Dance. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Detroit has a 30.8% chance to reach the postseason.
CBS Sports
Jets vs. Jaguars odds, line, spread, Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from advanced model
The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit MetLife Stadium in NFL Week 16 to take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, and both teams need a victory. The AFC playoff race is tight, and both are just outside the cutoff, with the Jets (7-7) one game out and the Jaguars (6-8) two games behind the Dolphins and Chargers. But Jacksonville is just one game behind AFC South leader Tennessee after its 40-34 overtime victory against the Cowboys last Sunday. That was the Jags' fourth win in their past six games. New York, on the other hand, has lost three in a row and five of its past seven. However, the Jets won the most recent meeting between the teams, beating the Jaguars 26-21 last Dec. 26 behind a dominant run game.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue
Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys beat Eagles in NFC East showdown, Giants upset Vikings, Jets top Jaguars
Happy Holidays to everyone, except for my brother, who knocked me out of our fantasy football playoffs in what was easily the most painful football-related loss that anyone suffered over the weekend, well, except for the Patriots, who shot themselves in the foot with a bazooka. Also, the Colts were...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
How to watch Jets vs. Jaguars: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. New York will play host again and welcome the Jaguars to MetLife Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday. The Jets have a defense that allows only 18.79 points per game, so Jacksonville's offense will have their work cut out for them.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings: A.J. Brown, DeAndre Hopkins emerging as big questions
Before we get to my Week 16 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on three of the biggest questions facing the position this week:. Jalen Hurts' injury, well, hurts the Eagles offense. There's no question about it. The Eagles have built so much of what they do around his dual-threat abilities, and they'll lose an explosive element without that. But Gardner Minshew is a pretty solid passer in his own right, and I don't think we're going to see too much of a decline for the Eagles star wide receivers. I won't go so far as to say it's good for them, because I don't think losing your starting quarterback is ever a good thing. However, the Eagles will likely be a bit more pass-heavy with Minshew, and he's good enough to get the ball to his very good receivers. I moved Brown and Smith down a couple of spots when the news broke, but Brown is still a top-10 WR, and Smith is still in my top 20. I'm still starting both, in other words, even against a tough Cowboys defense.
Comments / 0