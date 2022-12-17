Florida Man Charged With Running Illegal Narcotics Pharmacy Out Of His Apartment

31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis, Source: MCSO

A 31-year-old Florida man is behind bars after investigators shut down his apartment-based illegal narcotics pharmacy.

Detectives arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis of Jensen Beach, shutting down the illegal drug business he had running out of his Stuart Point Apartment.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

“The photos tell an alarming story of drug trafficking taking place in our area, but this arrest highlights just how serious our Special Investigations Section is about cleaning up the streets,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs Seized During Search Warrant Execution, Source: MCSO

According to investigators, Undercover detectives with Martin County Sheriff’s Office spent weeks infiltrating the business, learning more about the large number of local customers buying drugs from Mathis, while compiling enough evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Once inside, detectives found the apartment to be a makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy.

Detectives seized fentanyl , cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, alprazolam methamphetamine, cannabis, LSD, heroin, and oxycodone, and more than $10,000 in cash.

Mathis was arrested and charged with six counts of trafficking, and multiple counts of sale and possession and booked into Martin County Jail on a $718,000 bond.

Advertisement