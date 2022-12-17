ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Florida Man Charged With Running Illegal Narcotics Pharmacy Out Of His Apartment

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeXj8_0jmM1pk300 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis, Source: MCSO

A 31-year-old Florida man is behind bars after investigators shut down his apartment-based illegal narcotics pharmacy.

Detectives arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis of Jensen Beach, shutting down the illegal drug business he had running out of his Stuart Point Apartment.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

“The photos tell an alarming story of drug trafficking taking place in our area, but this arrest highlights just how serious our Special Investigations Section is about cleaning up the streets,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahq8o_0jmM1pk300 Drugs Seized During Search Warrant Execution, Source: MCSO

According to investigators, Undercover detectives with Martin County Sheriff’s Office spent weeks infiltrating the business, learning more about the large number of local customers buying drugs from Mathis, while compiling enough evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Once inside, detectives found the apartment to be a makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy.

Detectives seized fentanyl , cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, alprazolam methamphetamine, cannabis, LSD, heroin, and oxycodone, and more than $10,000 in cash.

Mathis was arrested and charged with six counts of trafficking, and multiple counts of sale and possession and booked into Martin County Jail on a $718,000 bond.

Advertisement

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sebastiandaily.com

Neighbors report a man yelling obscenities on their street in Micco

A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct after neighbors complained to law enforcement in Micco, Florida. At approximately 10:44 a.m., multiple calls were made to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, reporting a man disturbing the peace as he walked up and down the street while yelling obscenities at the 9300 block of Pine Street in Micco.
MICCO, FL
treasurecoast.com

Burglar apprehended after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie

Burglar apprehended after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that burglar has been apprehended after a 2-week crime spree. This is what happened:. Business Burglar Arrested and put on Santa’s Naughty List!. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Daniel...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Dec. 19

Krista Inez Persky, 38, of the 1800 block of 7th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $23,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arthur Lee Sanders IV,...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

56 people arrested in undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach led to the arrests of nearly 60 people, including three for a drug-related murder. Police said the Vice Unit launched the investigation seven months ago after receiving a number of complaints from the community about drug activity.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Nearly $80,000 stolen after local agency falls victim to check fraud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A governmental agency in West Palm Beach says they have fallen victim to theft and check fraud of nearly $80,000. The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) said multiple vendor checks were deposited in a downtown West Palm Beach United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox, but never made it to the intended recipients.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison

Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop

Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that they have arrested this scumbag and took all his illegal drugs away. What even more depressing is he had loads of cash and that means there’s a lot...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach

‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
BELLE GLADE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
148K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy