ISP, CFD: 1 person shot near Washington Heights close to I-57 and South Halsted Street

By Eli Ong, Jewell Hillery
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — The Illinois State Police are on scene investigating a shooting that landed one person in the hospital near I-57 in Washington Heights Saturday afternoon.

According to ISP, a man was driving on I-57 in a black Dodge van when he was hit by gunfire around 3:53 PM.

Police said the driver of the van was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound in the back.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident happened near I-57 and 99th Street and the victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

CPD Search: Person connected to Benito Juarez High School fatal shooting

It is unclear what condition the victim is currently in.

Stay with WGN News as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

