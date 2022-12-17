ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 34: Rangers at Penguins

The Rangers are taking their seven game win streak to Pittsburgh tonight, looking to make it eight in a row while gaining ground on a team ahead of them in the Metro Division. It’s another game against a playoff bound team after two straight against the bottom of the barrel. The Rangers overall played better in those games, so continuing that process would be nice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

5 NY Rangers trade options for better depth defensemen

As December and 2022 come to a close, the NY Rangers are finally starting to look like the team they expected to be. A seven game win streak will do that, but a “good” loss to the Penguins also played a role. With the club hopefully back on track, it’s time to start identifying roster needs. Depth on defense is clearly a need, and the NY Rangers trade options are going to be plentiful when it comes to filling this need.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Filip Chytil on the ice today, possible to play tonight

Per Mollie Walker, Filip Chytil is on the ice today for the NY Rangers morning skate in a regular jersey. This doesn’t necessarily mean Chytil will play tonight in a big matchup in Pittsburgh, but it is certainly a cause for optimism. It looked like Chytil had a concussion after the late hit in Chicago, but this is why Twitter is not the best place for medical advice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Top NY Rangers prospect Adam Sykora headed to the WHL?

It looks like NY Rangers prospect Adam Sykora may be headed to the WHL, according to Jeff Mark. Big thanks to Davey Upper, who put this clip on Twitter. Per Marek, with Vince Mercogliano as his guest, the Rangers have push to have Sykora move to the WHL, where his rights are held by Medicine Hat. Supposedly there is a trade ready to have Sykora go to the Saskatoon Blades, who are currently 2nd in the WHL based on point percentage, but third in their division due to games played.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Just Win Baby will eventually need to shift back to better process (with the wins, of course)

The Rangers are weird. During their rough October, the Rangers had great process, putting together a top-ten expected-goals share. But they couldn’t finish, and their lack of finish was frustrating, leading to a .500 record. Now, the Rangers are winning, they are shooting better, but the overall process has resulted in a bottom-ten expected-goals share. The NY Rangers Just Win Baby mentality was needed to get points, but at some point, they will need to have better on-ice process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
449
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy