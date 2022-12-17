ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza.

The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City of El Paso are hosting a posada Navidena on Saturday, December 17 that will feature folklorico dancing, a homage to Juan Gabriel, and a pastolera navidena.

Free, family-friendly holiday events are happening on Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 at San Jacinto Plaza and at The Rink at the Convention Center. The WinterFest Holiday Fiestas will feature local performers, singers, and bands from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Other festive events throughout the weekend include:

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17

  • The Rink :Friday 5pm to midnight; Saturday 2pm to midnight; Sunday 2 to 9pm (Convention Center)
  • 6 to 10pm: WinterFest Holiday Fiestas and Food Fest at San Jacinto Plaza

Saturday, Dec. 17

  • 2pm: Cookies & Cocoa with Sunflower Bank. Photos W/Santa at Sunflower Bank Holiday Model Train Display
  • 2pm: Holiday Sweater Stroll with Live Active El Paso
  • 4pm: Holiday Read & Ride on the Streetcar. Join the Public Library and Santa on the Winterfest Storytime Express.
  • 5pm: Posada Navideña hosted by Mexican Consulate in El Paso
  • 6 to 7:30pm: Let There Be Rock on the Streetcar
  • 6 to 10pm: Photos with Santa presented by Children’s Hospital at San Jacinto

Sunday, Dec. 18

  • 6 to 10 p.m.: Holiday Fiestas at San Jacinto Plaza
