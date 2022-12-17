ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

41 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County after chase, crash

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are facing drug charges following a brief chase that ended in a crash, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for a stoplight violation.

Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began ending when the driver, Jarian Holman, 29, of Burlington, struck a curb that disabled the vehicle. He attempted to run away on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Investigators say that a passenger, Michael Garcia, 32, of Charlotte, attempted to walk away but was also taken into custody after resisting arrest. The other two passengers were taken into custody without incident.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located 41 lbs. of marijuana inside. All four suspects were then taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Holman is being charged with the following:

  • Felony trafficking marijuana
  • Felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale/distribution of a controlled substance
  • Felony flee to elude arrest

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Garcia is being charged with the following:

  • Felony trafficking marijuana
  • Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Larrisa Rene Jeffries, 22, of Burlington, and Jerrell Demario Canon, 31, of Charlotte, were identified as the other two passengers who did not resist arrest and they are being charged with the following:

  • Felony trafficking marijuana

They are both being held on a $5,000 bond.

Comments / 12

ThaDebil
4d ago

Ain't nobody worried about some marijuana. It's almost 2023 and North Carolina is stuck in 1923. Can we just legalize it already and agree that this is not news.

Reply(1)
5
