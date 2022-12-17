ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Salvation Army Traverse City exceeds Matching Monday challenge goal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Salvation Army in Traverse City exceeded its Matching Monday challenge by more than $8,000. More than $48,600 were raised this year. The original goal was $40,000. All money raised stays local and helps provide services like rental, utility and emergency financial assistance.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Father Fred Foundation to close due to incoming blizzard

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, due to a blizzard that is expected to hit northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon. "Many of our volunteers are seniors with lengthy commutes and the safety of everyone is our priority,"...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City garages offer free parking due to blizzard

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Due to the impending blizzard, the Hardy Garage and Old Town Garage in Downtown Traverse City will offer free parking beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. “We encourage all downtown visitors to utilize the parking garages over the next few days to keep the streets...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wind turbine falls to ground in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The wind turbine that supplies energy to the Northport Leelanau Township Water Treatment plant is looking a little different now. According to Northport Trustee, Will Harper, high wind speeds on Wednesday, Dec. 14, caused the turbine to spin out of control and eventually fall to the ground.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
My North.com

10 Must-See Northern Michigan Christmas Light Displays

They light up the night and lift our hearts. Make your winter vacation fabulously festive with stops at these annual Northern Michigan Christmas light displays from Suttons Bay to Charlevoix. Spread joy this holiday season with these family-friendly stops for all. All Christmas light displays featured in the video above...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Proposed housing project causes concern for some in Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An affordable workforce housing project is still in the first phases of its development, but it already has a community asking questions. Graceland Fruit and Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County want to use land in Gilmore Township for an affordable housing project. Another story:...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Two missing people found dead outside South Branch Twp. home

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope has confirmed that the two missing people who were found unresponsive outside of a South Branch Township home were deceased. The two were originally reported as having been found "unresponsive." No further updates were provided. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU)...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Second mental health evaluation ordered for man charged with killing neighbor

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A second mental health evaluation has been ordered for a Benzie County man accused of killing a woman earlier this year. Jeffrey Stratton was charged with one count of open murder for the death of his neighbor, 72-year-old Linda Henry, at her home on Cinder Road in Homestead Township, east of Beulah.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
Olive Barker

Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Buckley man arraigned for fatal hit and run crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the driver who was arrested for a fatal hit and run at Interlochen Corners on Dec. 15. The driver was identified as Larry Bonk, 32, from Buckley. The sheriff's office said Bonk was...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy