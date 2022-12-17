Read full article on original website
Salvation Army Traverse City exceeds Matching Monday challenge goal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Salvation Army in Traverse City exceeded its Matching Monday challenge by more than $8,000. More than $48,600 were raised this year. The original goal was $40,000. All money raised stays local and helps provide services like rental, utility and emergency financial assistance.
Father Fred Foundation to close due to incoming blizzard
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, due to a blizzard that is expected to hit northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon. "Many of our volunteers are seniors with lengthy commutes and the safety of everyone is our priority,"...
Students and staff band together to help Ellsworth family after house fire
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ellsworth Community Schools are banding together this holiday season to help a family that lost everything in a house fire at the beginning of the month. The school started a "giving tree" where students and staff can pick a tag with an item the kids...
Grand Traverse County awards nearly $18 million in ARPA funds to local initiatives
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Grand Traverse City officials announced Wednesday that $17,995,632 in ARPA funds have been awarded to 27 local initiatives. In 2021 the United States Federal Government passed the American Rescue Plan Act and awarded State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to Grand Traverse County in the amount of $18,081,253.
Traverse City garages offer free parking due to blizzard
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Due to the impending blizzard, the Hardy Garage and Old Town Garage in Downtown Traverse City will offer free parking beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. “We encourage all downtown visitors to utilize the parking garages over the next few days to keep the streets...
Northern Michigan firefighters heading downstate to help battle fire at grain elevator
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan firefighters are heading downstate to help battle a fire at a grain elevator in Saginaw County. The members of fire stations in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau Counties gathered Tuesday morning ahead of the trip downstate. The fire at Anderson Inc.; an...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
How to Prepare for Possible Power Outages This Christmas
With the heavy winds and snow totals coming to Northern Michigan this week, so does the chance of power outages. It won’t be easy to leave home, so emergency managers are advising people to prepare now and hunker down. Over the next few days the winds are going to...
Wind turbine falls to ground in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The wind turbine that supplies energy to the Northport Leelanau Township Water Treatment plant is looking a little different now. According to Northport Trustee, Will Harper, high wind speeds on Wednesday, Dec. 14, caused the turbine to spin out of control and eventually fall to the ground.
10 Must-See Northern Michigan Christmas Light Displays
They light up the night and lift our hearts. Make your winter vacation fabulously festive with stops at these annual Northern Michigan Christmas light displays from Suttons Bay to Charlevoix. Spread joy this holiday season with these family-friendly stops for all. All Christmas light displays featured in the video above...
Proposed housing project causes concern for some in Benzie County
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An affordable workforce housing project is still in the first phases of its development, but it already has a community asking questions. Graceland Fruit and Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County want to use land in Gilmore Township for an affordable housing project. Another story:...
Sheriff: Two missing people found dead outside South Branch Twp. home
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope has confirmed that the two missing people who were found unresponsive outside of a South Branch Township home were deceased. The two were originally reported as having been found "unresponsive." No further updates were provided. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU)...
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
Second mental health evaluation ordered for man charged with killing neighbor
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A second mental health evaluation has been ordered for a Benzie County man accused of killing a woman earlier this year. Jeffrey Stratton was charged with one count of open murder for the death of his neighbor, 72-year-old Linda Henry, at her home on Cinder Road in Homestead Township, east of Beulah.
Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
Cadillac man charged with assault, accused of threatening girlfriend with knife
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man was arrested for allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a knife during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Christopher Poisson, 33, was arraigned on Dec. 5 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run
TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
Buckley man arraigned for fatal hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the driver who was arrested for a fatal hit and run at Interlochen Corners on Dec. 15. The driver was identified as Larry Bonk, 32, from Buckley. The sheriff's office said Bonk was...
Deputies Investigate After 2 Missing People Found Unresponsive
Crawford County deputies are investigating after two people were found unresponsive outside a home. Details are very limited, but the Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the home in South Branch Township on Monday afternoon. That’s where they found two people who had been reported missing from Crawford...
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
