Portland, OR

KGW

Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
SALEM, OR
KGW

SE Portland traffic stop leads to guns, drugs and one arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood, which led to an arrest of a felon earlier this week, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Neighborhood Response Team. Police said officers pulled over the suspect near Southeast 100th Avenue and...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS

A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
kmvt

Victims concerned as ‘jogger rapist’ released from Oregon prison after 36-year sentence

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A man known as the “jogger rapist” in the Portland area was released early Friday morning after spending 36 years in prison. Richard Gillmore gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine females in the 1970s and ‘80s. He was convicted in one of those cases due to the statute of limitations.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

