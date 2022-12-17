Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
Dozens of stolen car cases dismissed in Portland area amid public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Multnomah County, a shortage of public defense attorneys has forced judges to dismiss hundreds of felony cases, including car thefts, assaults, robberies, gun possession, and eluding police. Oregon's lack of public defenders has been well-documented in recent months. KGW's series 'Injustice' shared the stories of...
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
kptv.com
Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
‘Not random’: New details emerge on Cleveland HS shooting
The shooting of a 16-year-old student outside Cleveland High School on December 12 was not a random act, Portland police said Saturday.
‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer
A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.
4 suspicious fires in Salem; man arrested for arson
After a series of late night fires in the same general area of Salem, a 28-year-old man was arrested and booked on 3 charges, including arson.
SE Portland traffic stop leads to guns, drugs and one arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood, which led to an arrest of a felon earlier this week, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Neighborhood Response Team. Police said officers pulled over the suspect near Southeast 100th Avenue and...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS
A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
kptv.com
Man working on vehicle hit by car on Marquam Bridge; driver arrested for DUII
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car on the Marquam Bridge early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to a crash on northbound Interstate 5, on the Marquam...
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
KATU.com
Portland man rides bike to firestation after being shot, man then taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon and rode his bike to a nearby fire station, seeking medical attention. Officials say the firefighters/paramedics at the station did initial trauma care and called for police and an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital...
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
After yet another break-in, downtown Portland business owner pleads for support
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shattered windows, broken glass and boarded doors have unfortunately become a familiar sight and regular occurrence for businesses around the city of Portland. Some business owners have expressed mounting frustration after a series of weekend break-ins. Early Monday morning, a window was smashed and a door...
Deputies: Truck driver drove for miles leaking red dye on I-205, I-84
Several miles of road, multiple freeways and possibly some cars are now dyed red after authorities say a semi-truck leaked dye while driving in Multnomah and Clackamas counties on Saturday evening and the driver knew it.
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
kmvt
Victims concerned as ‘jogger rapist’ released from Oregon prison after 36-year sentence
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A man known as the “jogger rapist” in the Portland area was released early Friday morning after spending 36 years in prison. Richard Gillmore gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine females in the 1970s and ‘80s. He was convicted in one of those cases due to the statute of limitations.
