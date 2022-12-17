SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO