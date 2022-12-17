Read full article on original website
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Newcastle and more discover quarter-final opponents
The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup takes place this evening following the conclusion of Manchester City’s last-16 fixture against Liverpool.Seven of the eight teams are already known with one of either City or Liverpool joining Charlton Athletic,Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolves in the next round. League One’s Charlton are the only non-Premier League side left in the competition having defeated Brighton 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout last night. Also victorious on Wednesday evening were Manchester United, who cruised past Championship leaders Burnley thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and...
BBC
African, Arab or Amazigh? Morocco's identity crisis
In our series of letters from African journalists, Magdi Abdelhadi looks at how football ignited a row about Moroccan identity. It is fair to say that the World Cup in Qatar this year has been defined by controversy like no other tournament before. From the controversial decision to grant Qatar...
Cherif Traore: Member of staff suspended after Italian rugby star gifted banana in Secret Santa
Benetton have suspended a member of staff as a “precautionary measure” while investigations take place into the racial abuse of Cherif Traore.Italy prop Traore revealed on social media that he was given a rotten banana in the club’s Secret Santa and that his team-mates reacted to the present by laughing, making him feel “hurt”.Benetton have been condemned for their weak response to the incident, with Ellis Genge, Luther Burrell and Paolo Odogwu among those voicing outrage.An initial Benetton statement made no mention of an investigation or possible punishment and, while the squad have since apologised to Traore, it is the...
