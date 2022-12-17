Benetton have suspended a member of staff as a “precautionary measure” while investigations take place into the racial abuse of Cherif Traore.Italy prop Traore revealed on social media that he was given a rotten banana in the club’s Secret Santa and that his team-mates reacted to the present by laughing, making him feel “hurt”.Benetton have been condemned for their weak response to the incident, with Ellis Genge, Luther Burrell and Paolo Odogwu among those voicing outrage.An initial Benetton statement made no mention of an investigation or possible punishment and, while the squad have since apologised to Traore, it is the...

1 HOUR AGO