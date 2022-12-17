ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line

The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Capital murder warrant issued following shooting death of Tyler man

An arrest warrant for capital murder has been issued following the shooting death of a Tyler man. Tarasian S. Baker, 26, of Jacksonville, is wanted by law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a media release from the Jacksonville Police Department. District Judge Michael Davis reviewed...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash

The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of 7:33 a.m. officials have now cleared the debris resulting in multiple road closures. Normal traffic flow has resumed. The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene of a car wreck that downed power lines in Lufkin. The crash took place in FM1271...
LUFKIN, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Texas fugitive captured during I-49 traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish

A fugitive wanted by the Texas Department of Corrections was captured during a traffic stop on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on Interstate-49, north of Natchitoches, on Dec. 17 at 12:54 pm when...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KLTV

Crockett man accused of stealing trailer, excavator from Athens area

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was arrested Sunday, accused of stealing an excavator and trailer from the Athens area. According to Crockett police, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, an officer with the Crockett Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 287 North. The vehicle was a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator. The officer witnessed the vehicle commit traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over. The officer was soon joined by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Missing prisoner discovered within the Stiles Unit’s perimeter fence — TDJC

After a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigators found an inmate who had gone missing. Officials reported missing 42-year-old Zachary Myrick on Tuesday morning. He was later discovered, according to TDCJ, inside the surrounding fence. It was unclear at first if...
BEAUMONT, TX

