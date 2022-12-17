Read full article on original website
KLTV
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
kjas.com
DPS to reconstruct fatal crash with Jasper ties, LPD confirms officers dealt with those involved prior to accident
The Lufkin Police Department has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting a crash reconstruction of a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend with Jasper County connections. Troopers will do this at some point between Christmas Day and New Years Day. Meanwhile, Lufkin Police have...
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
kjas.com
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
East Texas community comes together to honor beloved couple after fatal crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas community has come together after a couple died in a car crash Monday night in Cherokee County. According to the Department of Public Safety preliminary report, Rocio, 33, and Scott Helm, 33, were driving along FM-241 with two children in the backseat when their car lost control on the wet road and crashed into a ditch.
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
inforney.com
Capital murder warrant issued following shooting death of Tyler man
An arrest warrant for capital murder has been issued following the shooting death of a Tyler man. Tarasian S. Baker, 26, of Jacksonville, is wanted by law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a media release from the Jacksonville Police Department. District Judge Michael Davis reviewed...
2 dead after crash on wet roadway in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to DPS, 33-year-old Scott Helm was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey north on FM 241, roughly six miles south of Rusk. DPS said the vehicle was going at an unsafe speed and […]
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
POLICE: One shot at Tyler apartment complex; shooter left the area
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road. Police say a man was shot in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road., near the Holiday Inn Conference Center, and the shooter fled the area. Officers...
KLTV
UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of 7:33 a.m. officials have now cleared the debris resulting in multiple road closures. Normal traffic flow has resumed. The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene of a car wreck that downed power lines in Lufkin. The crash took place in FM1271...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Texas fugitive captured during I-49 traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish
A fugitive wanted by the Texas Department of Corrections was captured during a traffic stop on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on Interstate-49, north of Natchitoches, on Dec. 17 at 12:54 pm when...
KLTV
Crockett man accused of stealing trailer, excavator from Athens area
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was arrested Sunday, accused of stealing an excavator and trailer from the Athens area. According to Crockett police, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, an officer with the Crockett Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 287 North. The vehicle was a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator. The officer witnessed the vehicle commit traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over. The officer was soon joined by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
East Texas police investigating after family says two dogs were poisoned
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — On the morning of Dec. 13, Brandie Howell’s son went to feed their three dogs in the morning, only to find two of his three dogs had suddenly died. “We loved them immensely, we had them since puppies. They were everything to us,” said Brandie Howell. Howell said she did […]
proclaimerscv.com
Missing prisoner discovered within the Stiles Unit’s perimeter fence — TDJC
After a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigators found an inmate who had gone missing. Officials reported missing 42-year-old Zachary Myrick on Tuesday morning. He was later discovered, according to TDCJ, inside the surrounding fence. It was unclear at first if...
One man injured after shooting at home in Orange Tuesday evening
ORANGE, Texas — A man was injured after being shot at a home in Orange Tuesday evening. The call came in at 5:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Pacific Street in Orange. Orange Police Officer Jonathan Baggett tells 12News the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambualnce.
