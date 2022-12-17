One in serious condition following Davidson Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot on Friday night.

Police say they responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, where the 31-year-old had been shot.

He was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

