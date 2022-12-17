ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

cw34.com

Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Watermain rupture causes street-level flooding in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has caused street-level flooding in Hollywood. Contractors were in the area of Washington Street between 19th and 20th Avenue when they hit the watermain, which caused it to rupture, Wednesday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where water spread through the street.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD investigate shooting in Miami Springs neighborhood; 1 dead

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday. 7News was on the scene as a car with two possible bullet holes was towed...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect accused of burglarizing pet salon appears in court

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of robbing a pet salon faced a judge. Osvaldo Antonio Morales was under arrest after police said he burglarized the Doggie Dog Salon in Miami last Wednesday. Surveillance footage showed him breaking in ans taking items worth thousands of dollars. He is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man pulled from Pembroke Pines pond after police pursuit

MIAMI - Police said a man fled from them and ran into a Pembroke Pines pond on Tuesday afternoon.The unidentified man was pulled from the pond just north of Pines Boulevard at around 2 p.m.Pembroke Pines police got word that a man wanted in Hallandale Beach was in West Pines. They located him at a house near West Pines Blvd and 155th Avenue. Police said he took off running despite them yelling for him to stop. Then, they said, he jumped in, swam partially across and then went under. Officers jumped in looking for him, they found him, pulled him out, performed CPR and took him to Memorial West. Neighbors say the man appeared to be underwater for up to 20 minutes.  Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near the pond. Police did not say what may have led to the chase.The man's condition remains unknown. The roadway near 155th Avenue will remain closed as police continue to investigate.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Road repair after Hollywood water main break to be completed next week

A construction crew drilling in the area of Washington Street between South 19th and South 20th Avenue in Hollywood hit a water main Wednesday morning, creating a gaping sinkhole in the road and causing flooding in the streets, officials said. Telecommunication contractors were drilling underground, laying cables when about 11 a.m. they hit the new pipe, Joann Hussey, a city spokesperson said. ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD searching for elderly man missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for an 82-year-old man who may be in need of services. Thomas Gil Ramis was last seen on the 200th block of Northeast 150th Street on Dec. 19. The gray-haired man stands at 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs 130...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
DORAL, FL

