Maine State

102.9 WBLM

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
WMTW

Travel impacts in Maine have already started ahead of the storm

PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful storm is headed for Maine Thursday night and Friday, but the storm was already causing problems Thursday morning for people traveling. The Portland International Jetport said at 8 a.m. Thursday that due to weather conditions in other parts of the country, one flight on Thursday had already been canceled and six more on Friday. That total was expected to rise.
I-95 FM

What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?

We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
WMTW

Maine's Christmas storm to bring high winds, could cause widespread outages

MAINE — Heavy rain, wicked winds, and the threat of flooding are heading toward Maine in a powerful storm ahead of Christmas. The storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. Snow amounts for our mountain and foothill communities has gone up significantly. Expect very slippery snow covered roads overnight into Friday morning.
WUPE

Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
WMTW

Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
WMTW

'Grinch' storm to bring flooding, wicked wind to Maine

MAINE — A powerful storm hits Maine on Friday bringing heavy rain, high winds, and the threat of flooding across the state. The 'Grinch' storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. It begins as wet, heavy snow in the mountains 1-3" of accumulation possible in the foothills, 3-6" north and mountains before changing to rain Friday. Elsewhere, all rain is expected with 1-3" of rainfall possible by late Friday night.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews have finally worked through all the outages from the weekend snowstorm. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas. A mid-level bowling ball will...
WMTW

Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm

FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
Q106.5

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
WMTW

Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday

Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
WMTW

A bright Tuesday, still breezy

How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
WMTW

High winds, high tides and rain slam Maine ahead of Christmas

MAINE — High winds and rain, when combined with snowmelt could lead to flooding, will be the top concerns in Maine this Friday. For folks traveling outside of the state, this same storm will cause a holiday travel nightmare as blizzard conditions are expected in Chicago and Detroit, impacting very busy airports there and across the Midwest.
whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
