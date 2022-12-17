Read full article on original website
Related
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
Travel impacts in Maine have already started ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful storm is headed for Maine Thursday night and Friday, but the storm was already causing problems Thursday morning for people traveling. The Portland International Jetport said at 8 a.m. Thursday that due to weather conditions in other parts of the country, one flight on Thursday had already been canceled and six more on Friday. That total was expected to rise.
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Maine Meteorologist Now Calling For ‘Widespread Power Outages’ During Friday Storm
Earlier in the week, we wrote an article about a large storm that was headed for Maine that would hit sometime during the day on Friday. With the information that we had early in the week we knew that this storm was going to provide us a good amount of rain and some strong winds that would likely cause some power outages around the state.
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
Maine's Christmas storm to bring high winds, could cause widespread outages
MAINE — Heavy rain, wicked winds, and the threat of flooding are heading toward Maine in a powerful storm ahead of Christmas. The storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. Snow amounts for our mountain and foothill communities has gone up significantly. Expect very slippery snow covered roads overnight into Friday morning.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
'Grinch' storm to bring flooding, wicked wind to Maine
MAINE — A powerful storm hits Maine on Friday bringing heavy rain, high winds, and the threat of flooding across the state. The 'Grinch' storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. It begins as wet, heavy snow in the mountains 1-3" of accumulation possible in the foothills, 3-6" north and mountains before changing to rain Friday. Elsewhere, all rain is expected with 1-3" of rainfall possible by late Friday night.
High wind and rain for the end of the week
Franklin County Fire Departments are already warning against the "flash freeze" coming Friday.
Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews have finally worked through all the outages from the weekend snowstorm. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas. A mid-level bowling ball will...
Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm
FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
A bright day ahead, and by Wednesday the winds will be light
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday
Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
A bright Tuesday, still breezy
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
High winds, high tides and rain slam Maine ahead of Christmas
MAINE — High winds and rain, when combined with snowmelt could lead to flooding, will be the top concerns in Maine this Friday. For folks traveling outside of the state, this same storm will cause a holiday travel nightmare as blizzard conditions are expected in Chicago and Detroit, impacting very busy airports there and across the Midwest.
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
