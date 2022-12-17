Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Saints WR Jarvis Landry’s impact on Browns remains contagious
Now with Now with the Saints, Jarvis Landry’s impact remains contagious within the Browns locker room in Berea as players expressed their appreciation for how instrumental the receiver was in Cleveland’s turnaround.
Former Browns’ quarterback signs with new team
The Minnesota Vikings has signed former Cleveland Browns' quarterback Josh Rosen to the practice squad.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/19: Stefanski Confident, More Defensive Injuries, and a Message for Joe
This is a message for Joe Woods. The rest of you can skip to the links if you want. I’ve had a long career in corporate America before being able to dedicate myself to the OBR in 2019. I know what it’s like when you’re about to lose your job.
No Baker Mayfield magic as Rams eliminated by Packers
The Rams took the second-earliest exit of any defending Super Bowl champ, while the Packers stayed alive.
Browns’ starter designated to return from injury
He has been out since suffering a knee injury last month

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Is Baker Mayfield Enough to Keep Sean McVay with the Rams?
McVay has made no secret of his desire to take a job in the broadcast booth, but perhaps Baker can change his mind.
Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: The Decision Has Been Made on Joe Woods and Defensive Staff
The Cleveland Browns upset their division foe Baltimore Ravens 13-3 on Saturday night in a typical AFC North late December match-up. The Browns' defense was opportunistic in creating two second-half turnovers and had multiple chances to expand its lead, but kicker Cade York missed two field goals, and the Browns could only get into the end zone once. In the end, it was enough to secure the win. The Ravens would have had a chance late in the game if they had been able to capitalize on their trips to the red zone, but the Browns kept them out of the paint while Justin Tucker uncharacteristically missed a field goal and had another blocked.
76ers Land Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, the ability to create your own shot separates the stars from the role players. Let it be said that there’s no shame in being a role player. Still, if you’re dependent on others to generate offense, you are inherently not a featured part of your team’s offense. By definition, you are a role player.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers blast Jazz, improve to NBA-best 15-2 at home
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home...
