Cleveland, OH

wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Things I Think I Know About The Browns: The Decision Has Been Made on Joe Woods and Defensive Staff

The Cleveland Browns upset their division foe Baltimore Ravens 13-3 on Saturday night in a typical AFC North late December match-up. The Browns' defense was opportunistic in creating two second-half turnovers and had multiple chances to expand its lead, but kicker Cade York missed two field goals, and the Browns could only get into the end zone once. In the end, it was enough to secure the win. The Ravens would have had a chance late in the game if they had been able to capitalize on their trips to the red zone, but the Browns kept them out of the paint while Justin Tucker uncharacteristically missed a field goal and had another blocked.
CLEVELAND, OH

