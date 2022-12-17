Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/19: Stefanski Confident, More Defensive Injuries, and a Message for Joe
This is a message for Joe Woods. The rest of you can skip to the links if you want. I’ve had a long career in corporate America before being able to dedicate myself to the OBR in 2019. I know what it’s like when you’re about to lose your job.
What Will It Cost The Cleveland Browns To Keep Jack Conklin
Jack Conklin joined the Cleveland Browns as a free agent in Andrew Berry's first offseason as General Manager. The first year he looked like an absolute steal at $14m a year as he was one of the best right tackles in the entire NFL. The second year was derailed by injury and then the first year has been good but not near his previous levels. The Browns Front Office have decisions to make along the offensive line and I wrote on how it is likely Wills will get the 5th year option and give them two years to sort their left tackle of the future. On the right side, the two main choices are keeping Conklin around, adding a veteran free agent on the cheap, or turning it over to Hudson. Let's have a look at what is in store.
Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: The Decision Has Been Made on Joe Woods and Defensive Staff
The Cleveland Browns upset their division foe Baltimore Ravens 13-3 on Saturday night in a typical AFC North late December match-up. The Browns' defense was opportunistic in creating two second-half turnovers and had multiple chances to expand its lead, but kicker Cade York missed two field goals, and the Browns could only get into the end zone once. In the end, it was enough to secure the win. The Ravens would have had a chance late in the game if they had been able to capitalize on their trips to the red zone, but the Browns kept them out of the paint while Justin Tucker uncharacteristically missed a field goal and had another blocked.
