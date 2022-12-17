Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. As much of...
65+ Photos of Abandoned School in Rusk County, Texas
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s amazing how simply looking at a photo can take you back to memories when you were just a kid going to school. That was exactly how I felt as I scrolled through the photos below of this abandoned school in Rusk County, Texas.
ktbb.com
TxDOT High Street Bridge construction project to begin in early 2023
LONGVIEW — Beginning in early 2023, TxDOT and contractor crews will begin construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. The construction will require a change in traffic in the area. Traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of the bridge while demolition and construction are underway on the opposite side. Traffic flow will then switch to the other side so the project can be completed. The project is scheduled to last approximately two years. Signs warning motorists of the construction project will be put into place before the construction begins. The work will be done just south of Nelson Street, with the bridge crossing over the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
easttexasradio.com
Hearing For Accused Wood County Constable
Quitman held a Monday afternoon status hearing in the case of Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith. A grand jury indicted him for allegedly directing his K-9 partner to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.” Constable Smith’s attorney said Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
MaxPreps
High school football: Carthage of Texas finishes No. 1 in final Small Town Top 25 rankings
The 2022 season was a monumental one for Carthage (Texas) and coach Scott Surratt. Besides tying Gordon Wood for the most Texas state championships with nine, Surratt also went over 200 career wins and posted his 71st playoff win. Carthage, meanwhile, joined Katy with the second-highest number of state championships...
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
KLTV
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
1 dead after Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
Chimney believed to be start of Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire. Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace […]
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
inforney.com
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives
WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
Longview police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicides
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating two homicides that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 17, around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Texas St. regarding an assault. When they arrived on scene, they found Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52, of Longview, dead inside the residence.
Popular Texarkana Restaurant Closes Doors to Open New Location Soon
If you thought something looked a little amiss at The Pavilion Shopping Center on Saint Michael Drive in Texarkana over the weekend, then you would be correct. What Restaurant in Texarkana is Closing its Doors?. Reggie's Burgers, Dogs and Fries location at The Pavilion has closed after 10 years. They...
KLTV
Longview police arrest juvenile suspect in homicide case
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to an assault report on Saturday and found a man dead at the scene. On Dec. 17 at about 9:23 a.m., Longview police were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas St. in reference to an assault that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they located a 52-year-old man deceased inside the residence and identified him as Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview, according to a police social media post. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the post said.
ktalnews.com
Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Fallon Tubbs, 20, was last seen in the 3700 block of Maison Park Dr. on Monday, Dec. 12. Tubbs is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 110lbs has brown eyes and brown hair....
