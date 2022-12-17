Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky Democrat Wheatley announces secretary of state run
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced that he will run for secretary of state next year. According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall in northern Kentucky. The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams,...
WacoTrib.com
Voters choose from four to replace late Georgia House member
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Voters in Augusta on Tuesday are choosing a new representative to replace Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard, who died in October. A special Democratic primary will determine who replaces the longtime House member, because no Republicans or members of other parties qualified to run against him in the spring.
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky GOP Rep. Maddox drops out of 2023 governor's race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in next year's election. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite...
WacoTrib.com
Pinsky appointed Maryland Energy Administration director
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Tuesday that he has appointed Sen. Paul Pinsky to be director of the Maryland Energy Administration. Pinsky is a Prince George's County Democrat who has been serving as chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. He has been a state legislator for 29 years.
WacoTrib.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. Evers, in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, came out against...
WacoTrib.com
Democratic incumbent holds seat after Ohio House recount
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown is headed back to the Ohio House next year after automatic recount results released Monday upheld his razor-thin margin of victory in the fall election. Brown's win over Republican Ronald Beach IV, of Obetz, makes the tiniest of dents in...
WacoTrib.com
Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns, Gov. Burgum to appoint successor
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed one of his top executives to replace Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who announced his resignation Tuesday, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Tammy Miller, 62, the state's chief operating officer since...
WacoTrib.com
Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won't seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country. Ross Wilburn...
WacoTrib.com
WVa natural resources officers get $6,000 pay raises
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers will receive an immediate $6,000 pay raise, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday. Justice made the announcement at an event announcing the DNR's new K-9 programs. Funding for the raises will come from a special revenue account. “Our...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia public higher education enrollment mostly flat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Enrollment in West Virginia’s public higher education institutions remained mostly flat this fall compared to the same period last year. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says enrollment at the state’s community and technical colleges rose from 15,555 in 2021 to 15,770 in 2022. Public four-year institution enrollment dropped from 57,102 in 2021 to 56,303 in 2022, a 1.4% decline.
WacoTrib.com
California judge rejects new trial for Scott Peterson in 2002 slayings of wife Laci and unborn child
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — California judge rejects new trial for Scott Peterson in 2002 slayings of wife Laci and unborn child. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WacoTrib.com
Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor's...
WacoTrib.com
Delaware panel boosts official government revenue forecast
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The panel that sets Delaware’s official government revenue forecast increased its estimate for the current year by more than $172 million at its final meeting of the year Monday. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council also boosted its revenue estimate for the fiscal...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia poultry farm equipped with 1,400 solar panels
OLD FIELDS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia poultry farm is now equipped with 1,400 solar panels, the largest such system so far in the state, a company said. Solar Holler said it installed the panels at Oak Tree Farm in Hardy County. The company partnered with Davis Hill Development, Skyview Ventures and West Virginia Poultry Partners on the project, which will provide the farm with 941,371 kilowatt hours of energy per year.
WacoTrib.com
Land secured to rebuild in eastern Kentucky after floods
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The state has secured 75 acres (30 hectares) in eastern Kentucky where people who lost their homes to flooding can begin to rebuild, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday. The high-ground site in Knott County is one of several being considered for rebuilding projects, he...
WacoTrib.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
WacoTrib.com
Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
WacoTrib.com
Violent quake in N California damages homes, disrupts power
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured.
WacoTrib.com
Florida airports expected to set records during holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida's two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state's busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport...
WacoTrib.com
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
Comments / 0