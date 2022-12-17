ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Kentucky Democrat Wheatley announces secretary of state run

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced that he will run for secretary of state next year. According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall in northern Kentucky. The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Voters choose from four to replace late Georgia House member

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Voters in Augusta on Tuesday are choosing a new representative to replace Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard, who died in October. A special Democratic primary will determine who replaces the longtime House member, because no Republicans or members of other parties qualified to run against him in the spring.
AUGUSTA, GA
WacoTrib.com

Kentucky GOP Rep. Maddox drops out of 2023 governor's race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in next year's election. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite...
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Pinsky appointed Maryland Energy Administration director

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Tuesday that he has appointed Sen. Paul Pinsky to be director of the Maryland Energy Administration. Pinsky is a Prince George's County Democrat who has been serving as chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. He has been a state legislator for 29 years.
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. Evers, in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, came out against...
WISCONSIN STATE
WacoTrib.com

Democratic incumbent holds seat after Ohio House recount

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown is headed back to the Ohio House next year after automatic recount results released Monday upheld his razor-thin margin of victory in the fall election. Brown's win over Republican Ronald Beach IV, of Obetz, makes the tiniest of dents in...
OHIO STATE
WacoTrib.com

Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns, Gov. Burgum to appoint successor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed one of his top executives to replace Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who announced his resignation Tuesday, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Tammy Miller, 62, the state's chief operating officer since...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won't seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country. Ross Wilburn...
IOWA STATE
WacoTrib.com

WVa natural resources officers get $6,000 pay raises

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers will receive an immediate $6,000 pay raise, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday. Justice made the announcement at an event announcing the DNR's new K-9 programs. Funding for the raises will come from a special revenue account. “Our...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

West Virginia public higher education enrollment mostly flat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Enrollment in West Virginia’s public higher education institutions remained mostly flat this fall compared to the same period last year. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says enrollment at the state’s community and technical colleges rose from 15,555 in 2021 to 15,770 in 2022. Public four-year institution enrollment dropped from 57,102 in 2021 to 56,303 in 2022, a 1.4% decline.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor's...
WacoTrib.com

Delaware panel boosts official government revenue forecast

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The panel that sets Delaware’s official government revenue forecast increased its estimate for the current year by more than $172 million at its final meeting of the year Monday. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council also boosted its revenue estimate for the fiscal...
DELAWARE STATE
WacoTrib.com

West Virginia poultry farm equipped with 1,400 solar panels

OLD FIELDS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia poultry farm is now equipped with 1,400 solar panels, the largest such system so far in the state, a company said. Solar Holler said it installed the panels at Oak Tree Farm in Hardy County. The company partnered with Davis Hill Development, Skyview Ventures and West Virginia Poultry Partners on the project, which will provide the farm with 941,371 kilowatt hours of energy per year.
HARDY COUNTY, WV
WacoTrib.com

Land secured to rebuild in eastern Kentucky after floods

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The state has secured 75 acres (30 hectares) in eastern Kentucky where people who lost their homes to flooding can begin to rebuild, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday. The high-ground site in Knott County is one of several being considered for rebuilding projects, he...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WacoTrib.com

Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
ALASKA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
AUBURN, AL
WacoTrib.com

Violent quake in N California damages homes, disrupts power

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Florida airports expected to set records during holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida's two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state's busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport...
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy