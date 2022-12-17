ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'It's really exciting': Return of Durham's holiday parade brings huge crowds to Main Street

An eager crowd lined both sides of Durham's Main Street Saturday for the return of the city's holiday parade.

Some fans, like young Logan Johnson, were thrilled about the opportunity.

"I haven't been to a parade in a really long time, due to the pandemic and the recent outburst in cases," she said. "So, I think it's a great thing to see the community come together, and it's really exciting. I think the Jordan High School band did a really good job, and I also loved the Slingshots that just came by."

Those are the flashy three wheeled vehicles seen on some local streets and parking lots. A convoy of them rolled along the route between the county health department and Duke's east campus, playing Christmas music that brought smiles to the faces of parade watchers.

Jim Young grinned as he said he and his wife enjoyed their view of the festivities:

"Just everyone having fun," he said.

Mary Ann Young, when asked which performance impressed her most said she couldn't say which she liked more than the other.

"They're all great," Young said.

The chilly weather seemed to have little effect on the crowd, but while some decided to stay inside where it was warm, Johnson shared some advice about next year's parade.

"You should definitely come out. The spirit is great. Also, I've had some of the hot chocolate here, also very good." she said. "So definitely, come out!"

