Ohio State basketball cruises past Maine, 95-61, as 5 Buckeyes reach double figures
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine on Wednesday night. Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine.
Ohio State football transfer target Ajani Cornelius commits to Oregon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of Ohio State football’s most significant targets in the transfer portal is heading elsewhere. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Corenlius announced Wednesday he will play at Oregon. He was also considering OSU, which he visited last weekend, Nebraska and Tennessee. Cornelius rose from FCS player...
What Damon Wilson’s Georgia commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State took its best shot at trying to do something it hadn’t accomplished six years when it went after Damon Wilson, but it unfortunately just came up short. Once again, the Buckeyes find themselves coming up short on a high-level recruit, this time for the...
Ohio State football’s strong 2023 signing class has holes only money could fill: Buckeye Take
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last June, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day used a specific example while encouraging Columbus-area businesses to partner with his players for name, image and likeness revenue. A highly ranked safety was very intrigued about playing for the Buckeyes. He also had a particular business interest...
Ohio State’s quality 2023 recruiting class is tainted by the thought of what it could’ve been: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has somehow found a way to put together a recruiting class that mirrors the vibe around its actual football season. The Buckeyes have had a solid year with a chance to play for a national title by earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the juice doesn’t seem to be there because while it was a good season, it’s not quite as good as it could’ve been.
Ohio State National Signing Day recap: Potential early starters, some costly misses, and the state of OSU recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Stephen Means and Nathan Baird react to Ohio State’s 2023 signing class, which the Buckeyes locked in Wednesday. By average star rating, it is the No. 3 class in the 247sports.com composite rankings. Nineteen players signed, with the Buckeyes waiting on one more committed player they were expecting to land.
Ohio State wants a quarterback in every class, but should it change its approach in finding one? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s recruiting philosophy when it comes to quarterbacks has been pretty simple since Ryan Day became its head coach. The Buckeyes want a quarterback in every cycle, and they’re going to go after the best one they can find. The problem is that philosophy is often easier said than done. Getting a quarterback to commit hasn’t been much of an issue, but holding onto to them is where things can get tricky.
Ohio State football is in danger of ending its 5-star streak, and it’s not a good thing: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re little more than six hours into National Signing Day, and it doesn’t seem like there have been a ton of fireworks, at least not yet. By 11 a.m. Ohio State had signed all but two members of its committed class, and then at noon added four-star Indiana edge rusher Joshua Mickens. It was a drama-free morning for a class that spent most of the past year being anything but that.
National Signing Day suggests Jim Harbaugh’s reign over Ohio State and the Big Ten won’t last
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh says he only cares about gold stars earned for toughness and passion, that recruiting rankings are “irrelevant” to his roster-building process. And he’s led Michigan, which will appear in its second straight College Football Playoff next week, to a high enough stratosphere that his words hold credence.
Recruiting wars: What’s it like to have Ohio State and Michigan knocking on your door?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — They play The Game in front of 100,000 people, but Ohio State and Michigan determine its winner during recruiting battles fought on tiny fields across the country. Wednesday’s early signing day is the first chance to keep score. And ahead of that mile marker, cleveland.com talked...
What Matayo Uiagalelei’s Oregon commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For a long time, it felt like Matayo Uiagalelei was Ohio State’s best chance at landing a five-star defensive end in the 2023 cycle, even if he never publicly said much during his process. The nation’s No. 31 player and No. 5 edge rusher had spent...
As Ohio State football awaits an offensive tackle transfer decision, another offer goes out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football awaits word Wednesday night as to whether it will add one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Rhode Island’s Ajani Cornelius is scheduled to make his announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He visited OSU over the weekend, after previously visiting Tennessee, Oregon and Nebraska.
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
Ohio State football offensive lineman Avery Henry announces he has bone cancer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State football offensive lineman announced Monday night that he is beginning the battle against a form of bone cancer. Avery Henry announced on Twitter that he had recently been diagnosed with osteosarcoma. According to the American Cancer Society, that is the most common form of cancer that begins in the bones. It also said teenagers are the most commonly affected age group.
National Signing Day 2023 recap: Relive the news, notes and rumors on college football recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wednesday was the first National Signing Day for the high school football recruiting Class of 2023. Prospects from across the country could sign and send in their national letters of intent to the school of their choice for the first time. Ohio State has 19 players...
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day on Avery Henry’s cancer diagnosis: ‘He’s in for a fight’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a day when Ohio State football celebrated the addition of three in-state offensive linemen to its 2023 signing class, the plight of one already in the building remained on the Buckeyes’ minds. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry is...
Ohio State football’s Devin Brown used Matt Damon and John Malkovich to clarify his 2023 plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an era defined in part by the transfer portal, Ohio State football backups are sometimes presumed impatient until proven otherwise. Freshman quarterback Devin Brown decided Tuesday to dispel any rumors that may be floating around about his 2023 plans. He used a couple of Hollywood stars to get his point across.
One infant recovered, another still missing from Columbus area Amber Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One twin infant boy abducted Monday night from Columbus has been found safe, but the other boy and a suspect remained missing Tuesday night, according to police. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in a news conference Tuesday that Kyair Thomas was found outside in a...
