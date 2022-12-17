ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State’s quality 2023 recruiting class is tainted by the thought of what it could’ve been: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has somehow found a way to put together a recruiting class that mirrors the vibe around its actual football season. The Buckeyes have had a solid year with a chance to play for a national title by earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the juice doesn’t seem to be there because while it was a good season, it’s not quite as good as it could’ve been.
Ohio State National Signing Day recap: Potential early starters, some costly misses, and the state of OSU recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Stephen Means and Nathan Baird react to Ohio State’s 2023 signing class, which the Buckeyes locked in Wednesday. By average star rating, it is the No. 3 class in the 247sports.com composite rankings. Nineteen players signed, with the Buckeyes waiting on one more committed player they were expecting to land.
Ohio State wants a quarterback in every class, but should it change its approach in finding one? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s recruiting philosophy when it comes to quarterbacks has been pretty simple since Ryan Day became its head coach. The Buckeyes want a quarterback in every cycle, and they’re going to go after the best one they can find. The problem is that philosophy is often easier said than done. Getting a quarterback to commit hasn’t been much of an issue, but holding onto to them is where things can get tricky.
Ohio State football is in danger of ending its 5-star streak, and it’s not a good thing: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re little more than six hours into National Signing Day, and it doesn’t seem like there have been a ton of fireworks, at least not yet. By 11 a.m. Ohio State had signed all but two members of its committed class, and then at noon added four-star Indiana edge rusher Joshua Mickens. It was a drama-free morning for a class that spent most of the past year being anything but that.
Ohio State football offensive lineman Avery Henry announces he has bone cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State football offensive lineman announced Monday night that he is beginning the battle against a form of bone cancer. Avery Henry announced on Twitter that he had recently been diagnosed with osteosarcoma. According to the American Cancer Society, that is the most common form of cancer that begins in the bones. It also said teenagers are the most commonly affected age group.
