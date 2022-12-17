Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Kareem Hunt: ‘It’s bittersweet’ to be playing in possibly his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium
BEREA, Ohio — Before the Monday night victory over the Bengals on Halloween, Kareem Hunt had tears in his eyes and rolling down his cheeks during the national anthem, thinking it could be his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium before the trade deadline the following day. Nov. 1...
In Deshaun Watson, the Browns have their own Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — 2 others who got away: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have passed on some amazing quarterbacks over the past six years, but in trading for Deshaun Watson, they landed their version of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen — two others who got away. After Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Watson reminded everyone...
The Browns can lean on Deshaun Watson’s running ability in tough conditions on Saturday
BEREA, Ohio -- The weather on Saturday when the Browns play the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium isn’t going to favor the passing game. Subzero wind chills and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are in the forecast and any time the ball goes in the air will be an adventure.
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games; 5 Browns alternates too
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns won’t be making it to the Super Bowl this season in Arizona, but three of them will be headed to Las Vegas in February for the Pro Bowl Games. Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio were all voted to the 2023 Games — at least the third straight Pro Bowl for all of them.
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb return to practice and will face Saints; Johnson is questionable
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and John Johnson III all returned to practice on Thursday in preparation for the Saints, but only Johnson ended up with an injury designation. Johnson is questionable with his thigh bruise, and Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out with his concussion.
Bengals fans band together to help Mitchell Wilcox track down lost touchdown ball
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox wasn’t sure what would happen when he put out a plea on social media for help tracking down the ball he spiked at Raymond James last week. He didn’t expect to connect with the fan (a Bucs’ season-ticket holder) less...
Baker Mayfield’s bad game vs. Packers proves ‘he’s just a guy,’ NFL Hall of Famer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Success has been fleeting for Baker Mayfield throughout his NFL career. That storyline played out again on “Monday Night Football” as the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week fell back down to the earth in the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The Bengals’ key to outsmarting Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Don’t let the New England Patriots’ 7-7 record fool you. They’re still alive in the playoff race and have a chance to secure a wild card spot in the playoffs with three games left this season. That will make Saturday’s game against the Bengals a much feistier game as the Patriots try to avoid missing the playoffs for only the fourth time during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure.
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
‘It’s a difficult place to play’: How Zac Taylor, Bengals are preparing for Bill Belichick’s game plan
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are planning to go against yet another future Hall of Fame legend. After planning for future Hall of Fame Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last week, things don’t get easier as the Bengals will now plan for future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots this Saturday afternoon in Foxborough.
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
On the connection between Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus Browns injuries: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DE Trey Hendrickson, voted to 2023 Pro Bowl team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have three players - quarterback Joe Burrow, wideout Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson - headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Wednesday. “We are very excited for Joe, Ja’Marr and Trey,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in...
Cade York’s uneven rookie year has ‘tested everything’ for the Browns kicker
BEREA, Ohio -- No one could have seen this coming three months ago. Browns rookie kicker Cade York started the season on the highest of high notes, booting a 58-yard field goal with seconds to spare, helping Cleveland to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. But...
‘These guys aren’t surprising anybody anymore; they have earned everybody’s respect’ - What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an ever-changing landscape, the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop the NBA standings. They got their third look at the ascending Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. After falling short twice in Wisconsin, the Cavaliers (22-11) held off a charging Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, earning...
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
Bengals CB Mike Hilton says he’ll play Saturday; TE Hayden Hurst planning on playing
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals appear to be on the verge of getting some healthy players back into the mix. Cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) said he’ll play Saturday against the Patriots, while tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) said he’s hopeful that he can return after a two-game absence.
Why Donovan Mitchell has been a seamless fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is still trying to figure out the Ohio highways. Everything else about his Utah-to-Cleveland transition has been smooth. Now about four months in, he already looks right at home.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0