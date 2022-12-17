ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

McDaniel scores late as Michigan tops Lipscomb, 83-75

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored all seven of his points in the final three-and-a-half minutes to help Michigan pull out an 83-75 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday.

A.J. McGinnis hit back-to-back 3s to get Lipscomb within a point, 62-61, and Derrin Boyd and Quincy Clark each hit jumpers to put the Bisons in front 65-62. Terrance Williams II turned a three-point play for Michigan to tie the game, but Clark did the same to regain the lead, 68-65, and his layup with 4:27 left made it 73-69.

McDaniel hit a jumper for his first points of the game with 3:32 left to put Michigan in front 74-73 and his second jumper less than a minute later made it a three-point lead. Hunter Dickinson made it a five-point lead with 1:22 left and McDaniel hit 3 of 4 from the line in the final minute to help the Wolverines put the game away.

After logging 21,000 miles in the season’s first 32 days and coming off a nine-day break for finals, Michigan shot 50% from the field, hitting 31 of 62 shots.

Kobe Bufkin hit 8 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, to lead Michigan (7-3) with 22 points. Jeff Howard had 19 points with four assists and Dickinson added 15 points and grabbed seven boards. Williams added 11 points and six boards.

Will Pruit led the Bisons (7-5) with 27 points, hitting 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. Clark and McGinnis scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench as Lipscomb got 38 of its points from reserves.

