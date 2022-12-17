North Dakota is the 2nd deadliest state for holiday driving

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Over the Christmas season this year, over 100 million Americans are expected to hit the road in order to head towards their holiday destinations — whether that means heading home to family, meeting up with friends, or just down to the airport or ship port for your vacation. Unfortunately, an increase in drivers can also mean an increase in accidents and a fear of getting injured– or worse– before making it to their destination…and here in North Dakota, that fear is more of a reality than anywhere else in the United States when it comes to traffic fatalities per capita.

Research performed by car insurance site Getjerry.com examined data from fatal crashes during the Christmas period from the National Highway Traffic Administration from 2009 to 2020 (the most recent data available). In terms of the most fatal crashes per capita from 2009-2020, the study found that North Dakota ranks the second highest in crash rates during the holiday season, only beaten out by Mississippi. South Dakota also ranked fairly high, coming in at 5th place. Take a look at the ten states with the highest rates of per capita deaths in car accidents.

State Traffic Fatalities Per Capita (2009-2020) Mississippi 2.06 North Dakota 1.67 South Carolina 1.52 Delaware 1.51 South Dakota 1.47 Maine 1.47 Florida 1.46 New Mexico 1.46 Louisiana 1.4 Alabama 1.39

North Dakota isn’t the only state with these problems, of course, and plenty of statistics have been gathered about traffic accidents across the US. Here are a few of the key insights gained from the study concerning the entire nation.

A total of 3,127 people were killed in 2,812 fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday periods between 2011-2020. The most common group of individuals killed in these accidents were males between the ages 16-25.

Both alcohol and speeding are even more common in deadly crashes that occur during the holiday. During Christmas, alcohol was involved in 63% of all fatal crashes, as opposed to 52% during the rest of the year. Similarly, speeding was a factor in 41% of Christmas crashes, while only in 39% during other times. It is worth noting that alcohol involvement in this study means that at least one driver possessed alcohol in their blood during the crash — regardless of whether the driver was actually drunk or if they caused the accident.

Men are killed much more often than women during the Christmas holiday. While they do account for a smaller share during the holidays than during normal days (71% as opposed to 69%), males ages 16-35 still account for an even larger proportion of the death toll than normal (31% as opposed to 27%).

The two deadliest hours during the Christmas holiday period nationwide, where the most fatal crashes are reported, are 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

We’re all afraid of getting involved with an accident during the holidays (or any time of year, for that matter), but there are always ways of reducing your risk of accidents even more. In particular, most safety groups recommend slowing down, ensuring your care is travel and snow safe, minimize distractions in the vehicle, avoid any alcohol before a drive, and slowing down are all essential steps to reduce chances of accidents. It may be a tad slower than rushing, but it’s always better to arrive safe rather than fast.

To view the full study listing data for each state, including in-depth graphs, visit this page on Jerry’s website.

