DmoneySwift
4d ago
One BRUTHAH going to PRISON the other BRUTHAH going to the CEMETERY…When will it END?!?
Police investigate deadly shooting near CFG Arena in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website.
Person wanted for deadly shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department released pictures of the person they say shot two people Saturday, Dec. 17, killing one of them. Officers were in the 2400 block of 18th St. NW in Adams Morgan around 1:20 a.m. after they received a report of gunfire. They found Avon Perkins, 30, of […]
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)
From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
Arrest made in October shooting that left 32-year-old dead
WASHINGTON — A suspect has been arrested in a Southeast D.C. homicide from October, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Tuesday. On Oct. 16, around 12:10 a.m., officers with the 7th District responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast after getting a report of gunshots in the area.
34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
fox5dc.com
Fatal collision in Gaithersburg leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The investigation into a fatal collision involving two pedestrians is underway in Gaithersburg. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Murder at Hangar Club in Upper Marlboro under investigation
Prince George's County police are looking for the person who killed a man at a Temple Hills nightclub early Wednesday morning. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to a witness about the chaos that occurred inside the Hangar Club.
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer, shoots 2 people in northeast DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting two people Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. At approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast for a report of...
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after Friday’s armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A Washington, D.C. man is in custody after an armed carjacking and eluding police in Alexandria’s West End on Friday morning (Dec. 16). The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Van Dorn Street in the city’s Landmark area. Police said that the suspect brandished a handgun and that the 29-year-old male victim went to the hospital, but was not injured.
fox5dc.com
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty
WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
Bay Net
Suspect Arrested For October 2022 Waldorf Homicide
WALDORF, Md. – On October 23 at approximately 2:17 p.m, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting. PGPD made contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with the victim, and determined the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of 18-year-old Derron McQueen, of Maryland. Shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Street in Northwest D.C. for a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the vehicle is described as a “white Chevrolet Volt, with silver rims. The vehicle may potentially be missing The post D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Police give update on man found dead in Downtown Silver Spring parking garage
Officer Carlos Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department shares details on the death investigation at a Downtown Silver Spring parking garage. Cortes said at this time, police are not sure if the adult male victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was shot, stabbed, or both.
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead, another injured
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A pair of pedestrians were struck by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon, and one of the victims has died, according to police. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.
One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
