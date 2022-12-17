Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Cage Free Regulations to Begin January 1 for Colorado Retailers, Producers
Don’t look now, but Colorado’s egg-laying hens, at least the ones in big production facilities, are set to become a lot happier come January 1, 2022. Theoretically, that is. What this new-found happiness will do to the price of eggs remains to be seen. For that matter, how do the powers that be know when a chicken is happy?
arkvalleyvoice.com
Winter Solstice Heralds Massive Winter Storm, Governor Activates National Guard
Today, December 21, is officially the shortest day of the year; the day when the sun’s path across our sky is at its furthest southern point. With sunset tonight in Chaffee county at 4:46 p.m., we will all need to settle down to a “long winter’s night”.
