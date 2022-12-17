ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cage Free Regulations to Begin January 1 for Colorado Retailers, Producers

Don’t look now, but Colorado’s egg-laying hens, at least the ones in big production facilities, are set to become a lot happier come January 1, 2022. Theoretically, that is. What this new-found happiness will do to the price of eggs remains to be seen. For that matter, how do the powers that be know when a chicken is happy?
