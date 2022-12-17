Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Related
WBOC
Henderson Man Arrested Twice in a Week
FELTON, Del. - Police arrested Joshua Dorrell 4 days after being released from custody. The Felton Police Department say a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Main Street led to the arrest of 25-year-old Joshua Paul Dorrell, of Henderson, Maryland. Police say Dorrell had an active arrest warrant for failing to comply with a bond out of Troop 3.
WBOC
Malicious Wounding in Accomack County
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - An arrest has been made after a woman arrived at a hospital with cuts and burns. According to Accomack County's Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 17 police were alerted to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street of Melfa, Virginia. The sheriff's office says shortly...
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
shoredailynews.com
Young Accomack man convicted of attempted murder
A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting. A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty...
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
WMDT.com
Laurel gas station attempted robbery under investigation
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery at a Laurel gas station. Just after 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway. It was learned that an unknown suspect walked into the store and gave the cashier a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier reportedly did not comply and the suspect fled on foot. The cashier was not injured.
WBOC
Ocean View Man Arrested for Sixth DUI
LINCOLN, Del.- An Ocean View man has been arrested for his sixth DUI following a traffic stop in Lincoln Tuesday night. Delaware State Police say that a 2018 black Ford pickup truck was going northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road around 9 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not maintain travel in a single lane and the car was pulled over.
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a March 2021 homicide. The investigation began during the afternoon hours on March 31, 2021, when troopers responded to Milford Harrington Highway, west of Sandbox Road, for a reported shooting. It was learned through investigation that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, had been driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. A suspect then fired a handgun at Sanchez’s vehicle, causing her to be shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced For Possession With The Intent To Distribute Cocaine
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced for 20 years on felony drug charges, authorities said. According to Salisbury Police, the charges are from a traffic stop that happened on Sept 6, 2021. 26-year-old Evan Byrd was the driver and sole occupant. A probable cause search of the car led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine with a total weight of 48 grams, a black digital scale, and $1,580 in cash. Police say the items that were found were located in the center console of the car next to Byrd.
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
WBOC
Two Suspects Wanted for Theft in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Md. - Police need help identifying two suspects for theft at a Wal-Mart. Fruitland Police are investigating a theft incident at a Wal-Mart on Oct.20, in which the suspects stole clothing, electronics, and sporting goods valued at $875.31. Police say the same two suspects committed theft at the same...
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WBOC
Truck Fire in Dorchester County
VIENNA, Md.-The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland is investigating the cause of a truck fire in Dorchester County on Monday. According to the Fire Marshals Office, the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 1 a.m. on 103 Church Street in Vienna. When the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found a 2005 GMC Truck with a refrigerated body on fire. It took responding firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
WMDT.com
Fire heavily damages Cambridge home
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge home was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to 34 Algonquin Road just after 3 p.m. for a reported house fire. The two-alarm blaze was placed under control in approximately 45 minutes. Maryland State Fire Marshals were called to investigate the...
WBOC
Somerset County Man Sentenced for 2010 Cold Case Killing
A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a Somerset County man for manslaughter in connection to a cold case murder from more than a decade ago. Ryan Ellis of Princess Anne was sentenced to ten years in prison, the maximum available, with six years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections (DOC), followed by a period of five years of supervised probation, on a single count of Involuntary Manslaughter.
WBOC
Escapee Apprehended After Leaving Community Service
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities apprehended an escapee who walked away from community service days prior. The Delaware Department of Correction say Matthew Lawson, 39, of Millsboro is back in custody after leaving his community service / work detail in Georgetown on Dec. 15. Authorities say Lawson was apprehended on...
WMDT.com
Early morning house fire ruled accidental in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An early morning house fire in Salisbury has been deemed accidental. The fire was reported at around 12:30 a.m., at 501 Liberty Street in Salisbury. Firefighters responded and were able to control the blaze in approximately 20 minutes. Maryland state fire marshals determined that the fire...
WBOC
New Maryland State Police Barracks Coming to Berlin
BERLIN, Md. - The Board of Public Works approved a contract for construction on Maryland State Police Barracks V. The Maryland Department of General Services announced approval form the Board of Public Works for upgrades to the Maryland State Police Barracks V in Berlin. The construction services will come from Keller Brothers, Inc. in Mount Airy.
WBOC
Easton Man Arrested for Stealing 83-Year-Old Woman's Purse
EASTON, Md.- An Easton man has been arrested for robbery Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say that a robbery happened around noon. The victim, an 83-year-old woman, told police that she was getting into her car on Dover Street at Hanson Street when a black man took her purse from her arm and ran. She was not harmed during the robbery.
WMDT.com
Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
Comments / 1