SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced for 20 years on felony drug charges, authorities said. According to Salisbury Police, the charges are from a traffic stop that happened on Sept 6, 2021. 26-year-old Evan Byrd was the driver and sole occupant. A probable cause search of the car led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine with a total weight of 48 grams, a black digital scale, and $1,580 in cash. Police say the items that were found were located in the center console of the car next to Byrd.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO