Coral Springs Charter Varsity Teams Dominating With 4 Wins Before Winter Break
Coral Springs Charter had a successful start to the holiday break, with four varsity teams picking up wins. After dropping their first seven games of the season, the boys basketball team has won three straight games, starting off with a win on Dec. 13, 48-46, against West Broward High School.
Join the Coral Springs Chess Craze: Free Meet-Up for Players of All Levels
Looking for a fun and social activity to do on Monday evenings? Come join the Coral Springs community for a free chess meet-up. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, all skill levels and ages are welcome to attend. Otis Wilson, a local chess master and cofounder of...
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
St. Andrew Catholic School Takes First Place in 2022 Coral Springs Holiday Parade
Check out the video here of this year’s Holiday Parade. The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce the winners of this year’s Annual Holiday Parade. Held on December 14 along Sample Road, it featured a wide range of participants and showcased the community’s holiday spirit.
Coral Springs Foundation Fundraises For Community Center, Mosque Renovations
The Coral Springs Foundation is seeking help from the community to cover costs for their new community center and mosque. In the Summer of 2022, CSF purchased a 6,429 square-foot building, located at 12524 W. Atlantic Blvd., for their community center and masjid — or mosque, according to CSF’s GoFundMe page.
Get Your Menorah On! Coral Springs Chabad Brings the Chanukah Fun
Get ready for the annual Coral Springs Menorah Parade on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:15 p.m. This festive event, organized by Chabad of Coral Springs, is a celebration of Chanukah and the miracle of the oil that lasted eight days. The parade will start at Chabad of Coral Springs, f.
Arctic trough to bring iguana-freezing temps to South Florida just in time for Christmas
Who wouldn’t want to wake up on Christmas morning to falling iguanas? South Floridians have that in store and more this holiday weekend, as an arctic trough creating blizzards across the central U.S moves south, bringing flurries of green reptiles, not snow, to the region. Weather The week leading up to Christmas is already off to a bumpy start, as a low pressure system moves eastward across ...
Commissioner Joshua Simmons, State Sen. Tina Polsky Host Holiday Toy Giveaway Dec. 22
Two local leaders are teaming together to spread holiday cheer. Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons and State Senator Tina Polsky, who also represents the city, are hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Living Word Christian Center, located at 3301 Riverside Drive. The holiday toy giveaway will...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
The Garden Club Of Coral Springs Offers College Scholarships to High School Students
The Garden Club of Coral Springs is offering three scholarships to high school students entering a Florida College and majoring in environmental and horticulture fields. Their scholarship endowment fund was established in 2006 to allow donors to make tax-deductible gifts. The scholarships include;. Vince Cebert Environmental Scholarship ~ “Future Steward...
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location
A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
City Commission Honors Middle School Winner of The Florida Women’s History Essay Contest
The Coral Springs city commission recognized Sawgrass Springs Middle School student Dmitri Francois for tying for first place at the 2022 Florida Women’s History Essay Contest for Middle School Students on December 7. Francois, an eighth-grader under the guidance of his language arts teacher, Fitz Lewis, wrote about Monique...
City of Coral Springs Wins Emmy Award for Suicide Awareness Video
The City of Coral Springs Communications and Marketing Department and Mayor Scott Brook won an Emmy Award on Saturday at the 46th Annual Suncoast Awards ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The video, titled “Mayor’s Story – Suicide Awareness,” was named a winner in the Health/Medical Short Form...
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
Ticket Alert: Eagles Tribute Band Hotel California Comes to Coral Springs
“Take it easy” and buy your tickets before they are gone. The original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California, is coming to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Held on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., the show was initially scheduled for last May and was later postponed. The tickets for the original performance date are still valid.
Coral Springs Businesswoman’s Pitch Wins $15K Prize
A business pitch by a Coral Springs entrepreneur earned her the $15,000 grand prize at a summit celebrating South Florida businesswomen. Ivelices Thomas, the owner of HR & Beyond, made the winning pitch at the second annual BankUnited Small Business Big Dreams Women in Business Summit, BankUnited announced Thursday. Thomas...
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old was found Wednesday in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Coral Glades High School Educator Named One of 5 Finalists for Teacher of the Year
A Coral Glades English teacher is one of five finalists for Broward County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright and School Board members, including Lori Alhadeff, who represents Coral Springs, visited teachers in their classrooms with the surprise announcement that they were a finalist.
