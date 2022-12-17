ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Arctic trough to bring iguana-freezing temps to South Florida just in time for Christmas

Who wouldn’t want to wake up on Christmas morning to falling iguanas? South Floridians have that in store and more this holiday weekend, as an arctic trough creating blizzards across the central U.S moves south, bringing flurries of green reptiles, not snow, to the region. Weather The week leading up to Christmas is already off to a bumpy start, as a low pressure system moves eastward across ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

The Garden Club Of Coral Springs Offers College Scholarships to High School Students

The Garden Club of Coral Springs is offering three scholarships to high school students entering a Florida College and majoring in environmental and horticulture fields. Their scholarship endowment fund was established in 2006 to allow donors to make tax-deductible gifts. The scholarships include;. Vince Cebert Environmental Scholarship ~ “Future Steward...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location

A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Coral Springs Businesswoman’s Pitch Wins $15K Prize

A business pitch by a Coral Springs entrepreneur earned her the $15,000 grand prize at a summit celebrating South Florida businesswomen. Ivelices Thomas, the owner of HR & Beyond, made the winning pitch at the second annual BankUnited Small Business Big Dreams Women in Business Summit, BankUnited announced Thursday. Thomas...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

