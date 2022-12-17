Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander organizations team up for winter clothing drive
Over the past eight years the Warm for Winter clothing pantry has relied on a jacket/clothing drive sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The program wasn’t able to fully operate during the past few years, but the need still remained. Now, The Hodag 10’s and Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce are continuing the effort to keep Northwoods residents warm this winter.
WJFW-TV
FORK Cares prepares meals for Northwoods students for upcoming winter break
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The FORK Cares program is making sure students in the Northland Pines, Three Lakes and Phelps school districts are getting support by preparing over 1,000 meals to assist their needs this winter break. "During the school year children get breakfast and they get lunch, but during vacation periods, kids don’t get that kind of support and that’s the purpose of FORK Cares," said Perry Pokrandt. With 120 bags full of food, FORK President Perry Pokrandt believes this can make a huge difference. "This is just a small amount of help; we deliver two meals a day when they’re gone and so we are hopeful they take advantage of that," he said.
WJFW-TV
Meals on wheels relies on volunteers especially during the holiday season
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Throughout the year, organizations like the aging and disability resource center in Rhinelander aim to help feed the homebound of the community. As the colder weather continues, the program is grateful to have a steady turnout from volunteers. Regularly welcoming eight or nine volunteers per day, they serve 96 members of the community, all for a donation.
WJFW-TV
Children Services Worker - 3364268
JOB DUTIES: The work involves determining the needs of the child/family, arranging needed services, and making referrals to other resources as needed. Position provides opportunities for growth and learning experiences. Supervision is provided. The position also requires limited paid 24-hour on-call duties (approximately 30 days per year). QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or...
WJFW-TV
Arbor Vitae Fire Department remind residents to clear fire hydrants
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - With potential blizzard conditions approaching Wisconsin this week, the Arbor Vitae Fire Department is reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear. "It causes some major delays in getting a water supply The pumper you see behind me carries about 1000 gallons of water that may vary to department to department," said Mike Sipin. Because fire truck water supply only lasts for a short period of time. Seeing snow covered fire hydrants can become an issue. "Communities vary from ordinance governing what the residents’ responsibilities are for taking care of those hydrants," said Sipin. "Although the town of Arbor Vitae doesn’t have an ordinance requiring that we still promote it that it is the homeowners responsibility to do that," he added.
WJFW-TV
New trial began today for a former Northwoods janitor
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A former janitor at a Northwoods elementary school, began his new trial this morning. Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, was given a new trial because of an "ineffective counsel" back in February. Iliopoulos was convicted by a jury of child enticement causing mental bodily harm, false imprisonment and first-degree...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
James Handed Withheld Sentence for Manufacturing/Delivering Heroin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been given a three-year withheld sentence for manufacturing and delivering heroin after one of his customers nearly died from an overdose. John James entered a no contest plea to the felony count during a court hearing on Friday. A judge then...
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
Comments / 0