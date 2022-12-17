Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man pleads guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer
A 43-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer. Sean Dean of East Olive admitted to biting a Salem Police Officer who had been called to his residence in July for what turned out to be a fake 911 call. He was placed on two years probation, drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation, and recommended treatment.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Firemen investigate smoke in downtown building
Salem Firemen were called to 119 East Main Street downtown Tuesday night after an occupant of an upstairs apartment reported seeing and smelling smoke. Firemen were able to track the source of the smell to a hot water heater but were concerned about other potential issues that led to the decision to turn off power to the building until the electrical system could be checked out.
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Kellie R. Roberts of Edwardsville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Kellie was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20 year old Nevin R. Prince of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
KFVS12
Carterville, Ill. man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools from a business. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Poe Drive on Tuesday, December 20 for a complaint of a vehicle burglary. During the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police made three felony drug arrests on Friday. 54-year-old Kelly Donoho, who had no address listed, was arrested for unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 53-year-old Tammy Williams of Bryan Street in Salem was arrested for unlawful...
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Centralia man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer
A 46-year-old rural Centralia man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery following altercations with two members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department that came to his home on separate days to handle complaints. Jason Hoffman of Old Salem Road is accused of striking a sheriff’s deputy...
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Accident On Route 50 In Marion County
The following is being released by ISP District 12:. US Route 50, just west of Radio Tower Road, Marion County. December 17, 2022 at approximately 7:03 a.m. Unit 2 – 2021 Teal Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – 28-year-old male from Saint Louis, MO – Deceased (name...
Effingham Radio
Two People Killed, Three Hurt In I-57 Jefferson County Crash
Two people from Louisiana are dead and three others are hurt following a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County. State police say two vehicles were traveling on the interstate yesterday when they collided with each other. One of the vehicles left the roadway and overturned several times. Two adults passengers were ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining passengers were hospitalized with injuries and the other vehicle left the scene.
southernillinoisnow.com
Thursday Cancellations
BCMW Centralia office closed Thursday. Bryan-Bennett Library Family Game Night scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The Library will be closing early at 5PM. Centralia American Legion closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Centralia Library is closed for today and will not reopen until Tuesday, December 27 at 9:30 am. Centralia...
advantagenews.com
Police ID body found near Hillsboro High School
Police in Hillsboro continue to investigate the discovery of a body found last Friday afternoon near the Hillsboro High School campus. The person found is 33-year-old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro. Authorities say they are reviewing nearby surveillance video for clues that they hope will help them determine what happened.
timestribunenews.com
3 Collinsville Police Officers Sworn In
Three new officers in the Collinsville Police Department have been sworn in and will begin their patrol duties in the community in the near future. One is Troy LeCroy who comes to Collinsville after serving for 17 months in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Another, Sergio Perez-Lamas, has worked...
