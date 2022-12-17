Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers Must Rediscover Forgotten Standout
Sure-handed Robert Tonyan could have a favorable matchup when the Green Bay Packers face the Miami Dolphins on Christmas.
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
The shocking injury Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will play through vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Here's what Chiefs are saying about Seahawks ahead of Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) are preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) for the first time since 2018. Kansas City is looking to keep pace in the AFC playoffs race in hopes of securing the No. 1 seed, while their opponent is looking to keep their hopes alive. Chiefs...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
It’s officially Commanders’ Chase Young time in Week 16 vs. 49ers
Chase Young is back. Over a year removed from a torn ACL and ruptured patella injury, Young is set to make his season debut for the Washington Commanders in a Week 16 Christmas Eve NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that Chase Young “will play” vs. the 49ers, according to John Keim of ESPN.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Chiefs
The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial Week 16 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Christmas Eve clash will have major implications for both teams, with the Seahawks (7-7) coming off a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs, on the other hand, could claim the AFC’s best record with a win over Seattle, currently tied with the Bills at 11-3 for the throne. We’re going to make some Week 16 Seattle Seahawks bold predictions for their must-win tilt vs. the Chiefs.
Ticket prices for Vikings wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium already sky high
MINNETONKA, Minn. – Christmas came early for Minnesota Vikings fans over the weekend.The team won the NFC North title with a historic comeback, and that means they're guaranteed to be in the wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. Prices for those seats are already sky high.Immediately after Saturday's winning kick, fans swarmed the Fans HQ store in Ridgedale Mall, according to owner Shaun Hagglund."It's just been insane here since the game. Even like during the game we had crowds gathering in front of the store to watch the TVs that we had there," Haaglund said.There was...
Seahawks announce 3 roster moves going into Week 16
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves a bit thin at wide receiver heading into the holiday. Tyler Lockett is dealing with a broken hand and Dee Eskridge doesn’t appear to be any closer to returning from injured reserve. So, the team announced a trio of roster moves. Here’s a quick...
NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Update
The NFL's schedule for Week 17 could change fairly soon. At the moment, the Chargers and Rams are supposed to face off next Sunday night. According to 506 Sports, the NFL is waiting until this weekend to decide how it wants to tweak the Week 17 schedule. It's possible the...
Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew get major status update for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge Week 16 matchup awaiting them. They will face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. As Jalen Hurts tries to play despite a shoulder injury, it’s looking like the MVP candidate will not take to the field to help his squad secure its 14th win of the season.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is a big deal for many teams throughout the league still in playoff contention, but it’s also a big deal for fantasy football managers who find themselves embroiled in tightly contested playoff series. Fantasy managers need to be set at every position heading into this crucial week of action, including the tight end position, which makes our Week 16 tight end start ’em sit ’em list a very important read.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Pro Bowl snubs: Christian McCaffrey, 2 others who could have made the roster
The results of the voting for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl came out on Wednesday night, and the San Francisco 49ers had to be pleased that six of their players ended up getting selected for the Pro Bowl. While not every player participates in the festivities, earning a spot on the initial vote is a big accomplishment for many players throughout the league.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
