ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

The shocking injury Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will play through vs. Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial Week 16 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Christmas Eve clash will have major implications for both teams, with the Seahawks (7-7) coming off a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs, on the other hand, could claim the AFC’s best record with a win over Seattle, currently tied with the Bills at 11-3 for the throne. We’re going to make some Week 16 Seattle Seahawks bold predictions for their must-win tilt vs. the Chiefs.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Minnesota

Ticket prices for Vikings wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium already sky high

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Christmas came early for Minnesota Vikings fans over the weekend.The team won the NFC North title with a historic comeback, and that means they're guaranteed to be in the wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. Prices for those seats are already sky high.Immediately after Saturday's winning kick, fans swarmed the Fans HQ store in Ridgedale Mall, according to owner Shaun Hagglund."It's just been insane here since the game. Even like during the game we had crowds gathering in front of the store to watch the TVs that we had there," Haaglund said.There was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Update

The NFL's schedule for Week 17 could change fairly soon. At the moment, the Chargers and Rams are supposed to face off next Sunday night. According to 506 Sports, the NFL is waiting until this weekend to decide how it wants to tweak the Week 17 schedule. It's possible the...
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is a big deal for many teams throughout the league still in playoff contention, but it’s also a big deal for fantasy football managers who find themselves embroiled in tightly contested playoff series. Fantasy managers need to be set at every position heading into this crucial week of action, including the tight end position, which makes our Week 16 tight end start ’em sit ’em list a very important read.
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy