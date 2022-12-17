Read full article on original website
Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
Sirens: Juveniles Steal Tip Jar; DUI Arrests; Possession of Stolen Vehicle ; Lewis County Jail Statistics
• A minor, non-injury vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Caveness Drive and Johnson Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. • A trench coat and purses were reported stolen from an outlet store in the 1300 block of Lum Road just before 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Salem man pleads guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer
A 43-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer. Sean Dean of East Olive admitted to biting a Salem Police Officer who had been called to his residence in July for what turned out to be a fake 911 call. He was placed on two years probation, drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation, and recommended treatment.
Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
Police Blotter for Tuesday, December 20, 2022
On 12/20/22 at 10:15 p.m. at the Thurston County Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Wesley Saua Benjamin Mapu, 23, on suspicion of second-degree assault. On 12/20/22 at 6:22 p.m. at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sheriff's deputies arrested Quintin William Tafoya, 26, on suspicion of first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct degree.
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
Sirens: Snowy Squabble; DUI Arrests; Criminal Impersonation; Possible Animal Abuse; Assault
• A Centralia man was cited for trespassing in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road just before 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 16. • Damage to a windshield caused by a BB was reported in the 1500 block of Windsor Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 16. Vehicle Accidents. •...
Centralia Man Accused of Making Knives Out of Wheelchair Parts in Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man arrested in October for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses and charged with over 20 witness tampering charges in November now faces an additional felony case for allegedly breaking off pieces of his wheelchair and sharpening them into knives. On Sunday, the Lewis County Jail notified deputies with...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Rural Centralia man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer
A 46-year-old rural Centralia man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery following altercations with two members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department that came to his home on separate days to handle complaints. Jason Hoffman of Old Salem Road is accused of striking a sheriff’s deputy...
Weapons charges for two Alton men
A saturation patrol by the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force on Thursday in Alton resulted in a couple of arrests on weapons charges. Officers allegedly found a 9mm handgun in a vehicle occupied by 20-year-old Daron S. Hearn and 23-year-old Keith A. Sanders, both of Alton. Hearn was charged...
Three People Accused of Stealing Christmas Gifts, Ammo From Chehalis Residence
Three people were arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Chehalis residence and stealing $5,000 worth of Christmas gifts, ammunition and personal items the day prior and then returning to the residence to try and steal an ATV. Christopher G. Harless, 34, of Randle, Elizabeth A. Morrison, 32, of Glenoma,...
Police Blotter for Saturday, December 17, 2022
On 12/17/22 at 9:27 a.m. in the 6700 block of 51st Ln NW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Sky Justin Faber, 33, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief. On 12/17/22 at 8:08 p.m. at Twinstar Credit Union, Sheriff's deputies arrested Justine Kahili Olayan, 33, on suspicion of violation of no-contact order. On...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Kellie R. Roberts of Edwardsville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Kellie was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20 year old Nevin R. Prince of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Salem Firemen investigate smoke in downtown building
Salem Firemen were called to 119 East Main Street downtown Tuesday night after an occupant of an upstairs apartment reported seeing and smelling smoke. Firemen were able to track the source of the smell to a hot water heater but were concerned about other potential issues that led to the decision to turn off power to the building until the electrical system could be checked out.
Robbery Witness at Capital Mall Fires Gun in Air, Thurston County Police Say
A 75-year-old Olympia resident fired his gun into the air during a robbery at Capital Mall Friday night, according to police. Although the man had the proper paperwork to carry a concealed weapon, police ask that residents not take the law into their own hands, Lt. Paul Lower said. “That...
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
