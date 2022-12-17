Read full article on original website
Top women footballers are being pushed past breaking point – enough is enough
The photograph of Beth Mead and her partner and Arsenal teammate, Vivianne Miedema, on the red carpet before the England forward’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year win, illustrated a problem rocking women’s football. Both were standing there, two of the best female players on the planet, on crutches. Mead ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee in November, before Miedema, the Women’s Super League record goalscorer, did the same this month. Both will probably miss the Women’s World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.
Lionel Messi Sets Instagram Record With World Cup Victory Post
The whole world watched Lionel Messi reach the mountaintop, and the social media numbers show how much support he received on that journey from around the globe. Messi earned his first World Cup title with Argentina on Sunday in an unforgettable final against France. The 35-year-old scored two goals and converted his country’s first attempt in the penalty shootout to help secure the victory.
Beijing Olympics, FIFA World Cup Sparked Sports Controversies in 2022
Beijing Olympics, FIFA World Cup sparked sports controversies in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 sports year was filled with uplifting moments and thrilling championship triumphs. But it wasn’t without controversy, either. From an unpopular NBA owner caving to calls to sell his franchise to a...
