Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 20
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Spring Lake 74,...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 21, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
MLive.com
Berlin Raceway added to Superstar Racing Experience 2023 schedule
GRAND RAPIDS – Some of the greatest race car drivers of all time will be coming to Grand Rapids next summer, as the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) announced its 2023 schedule with a pitstop at Berlin Raceway slated for Aug. 3. All SRX races will be televised on ESPN...
Grand Rapids Symphony announces contract extensions with orchestra, new leadership positions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Symphony recently announced the extensions of both its current contract with the Grand Rapids Federation of Musicians, as well as its music director. The orchestra contract extension includes a 3% salary increase for the 2023-24 season, beginning on Sept.1, 2023, according to a...
74-year-old bridge near Woodland Mall is being torn down, rebuilt
KENTWOOD, MI – A Band-Aid will only fix a structure so many times before it’s time to fully replace it. That’s the case when it comes to one of Kent County’s dated bridges. The 32nd Street bridge, which sits over a portion of M-37, is on...
Former investment advisor accused of embezzling $260K from clients
KENT COUNTY, MI – A former Kent County investment advisor was ordered to stand trial on allegations he took $260,000 from clients. Jaime Westenbarger, 45, of Nashville, Tennessee, had his case bound over for trial in Kent County Circuit Court after a hearing Tuesday, Dec. 20, in 63rd District Court.
Comments / 0