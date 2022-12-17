ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
DETROIT, MI
Frank Reich sent 'powerful text' to Kirk Cousins after historic comeback

For nearly 30 years, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was known for orchestrating the largest comeback in NFL history. After Saturday’s historic collapse by the team he coached just over one month ago, that torch has now been passed. The owner of the largest comeback in NFL history now belongs to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who helped erase a 33-point deficit in the final 24 minutes of the Week 15 game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL sends message to teams about firing coaches, executives

NFL teams seem to grow less and less patient with new head coaching hires every year, and the league feels that mindset has become an issue. The NFL sent a message to all 32 franchises at the owners’ meetings in Dallas this week informing them that teams have spent $800 million on coach and front-office firings over the past five years. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the memo was sent as a reminder that teams may want to give extra thought before making hasty decisions as the 2022 season nears its conclusion.

