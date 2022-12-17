Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief
Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
So Much for Bitter Cold for Packers-Rams
It was supposed to be really cold for Monday night's Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field. Here is the latest forecast.
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Addresses Team Following AFC North Win Over Ravens
Kevin Stefanski addressed individual performances to the team following the 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Frank Reich sent 'powerful text' to Kirk Cousins after historic comeback
For nearly 30 years, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was known for orchestrating the largest comeback in NFL history. After Saturday’s historic collapse by the team he coached just over one month ago, that torch has now been passed. The owner of the largest comeback in NFL history now belongs to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who helped erase a 33-point deficit in the final 24 minutes of the Week 15 game.
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT
Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
Colts Star Has 4-Word Reaction To Team's Stunning Loss On Saturday
There's no guide on what to say when your team was just defeated in the largest comeback in NFL history, but DeForest Buckner summed it up well. "I'm still in disbelief," Buckner said, via the Indianapolis Star. The Indianapolis Colts were up 33-0 on the Minnesota Vikings at half. The Colts scored ...
NFL sends message to teams about firing coaches, executives
NFL teams seem to grow less and less patient with new head coaching hires every year, and the league feels that mindset has become an issue. The NFL sent a message to all 32 franchises at the owners’ meetings in Dallas this week informing them that teams have spent $800 million on coach and front-office firings over the past five years. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the memo was sent as a reminder that teams may want to give extra thought before making hasty decisions as the 2022 season nears its conclusion.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Vikings initial Week 16 injury report is pretty clean
The injury luck for the Minnesota Vikings might just be getting better after all. There were only four players on the initial injury report. Center Garrett Bradbury did not practice after re-aggravating his back injury in a car crash on Saturday after the game against the Indianapolis Colts. The linebacking...
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
Minnesota Vikings Show Off ‘Winter Whiteout’ Uniforms For Saturday’s Game
Fresh off defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in what was the largest comeback in NFL history, the Minnesota Vikings will once again be playing a Saturday game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will battle the New York Giants on Christmas Eve in a special 'Winter Whiteout' game, where they...
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on facing Chiefs: 'We've got a lot of work to do'
The Seattle Seahawks have backed themselves into quite a corner. After leading the NFC West with a 6-3 record earlier this season, Seattle has been in freefall mode ever since their bye week. The team has lost four of their last five games and sit on the outside of the playoff picture with a 7-7 record.
Nikola Jokic records rare 13-13-13 line as Nuggets beat Grizz
Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead Denver over Memphis on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.
