Maroon boys nipped by Cardinals at Win Parkinson Classic

MILWAUKEE—The Menominee boys basketball team battled Milwaukee Audubon at the annual Win Parkinson Classic on Saturday, suffering a 74-68 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals.

Menominee (1-2) used a 9-2 run to erase a four-point deficit at halftime and jump ahead 39-36 early in the second half.

A 3-pointer from Jaylen Woodland put Milwaukee (4-1) on top 44-43 before the lead changed hands on the next three possessions.

Free throws from Brock Murphy and Connor Coduti helped Menominee tie matters up at 47-47 and 49-49, respectively, but a personal 6-2 run by Woodland gave Milwaukee a 55-51 edge.

Isaiha Washington and Kaden Starzynski traded baskets before Woodland threw down a dunk and sank a free throw to give the Cardinals a seven-point cushion.

Coduti drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Maroons within one, but Milwaukee used free throws to widen its lead, knocking down eight of its 10 shots from the free throw line in the final four minutes to secure the victory.

Starzynski was Menominee’s top scorer with 20 points, while Trevor Theuerkauf added 17. Coduti tallied 12, Eli Beal notched 10, Tanner Theuerkauf contributed five and Murphy had four.

Woodland led the way for the Cardinals with 24 points. Turon Rivers poured in 20, Isiah Woodland chipped in 18, Washington finished with 10 and Andre Moore tacked on two.

Menominee hosts Bark River-Harris in the Maroons’ first home game of the season on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game will take place at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

Milwaukee Audubon 74, Menominee 68Milwaukee Audubon 34 40—74

Menominee 30 38—68

Menominee: Starzynski 20, Tre. Theuerkauf 17, Coduti 12, Beal 10, Tan. Theuerkauf 5, Murphy 4

Milwaukee Audubon: J. Woodland 24, Rivers 20, I. Woodland 18, Washington 10, Moore 2