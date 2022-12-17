ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Therapy dogs relieve stress at HRECC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Twice a month Riley, a therapy dog, visits the operations center at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center. It was an initiative started by the wellness team at HRECC to bring a wellness factor into a high-stress atmosphere. “We’re really lucky to have a team that looks out...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
BUENA VISTA, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month. On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect...
GROTTOES, VA
WHSV

History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake Mill has been around for a very long time, and has seen a lot over its 200 year history. Cheryl Lyons, owner of the Mill, has made it her mission to tell the story of the Mill in the most accessible way possible for people.
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gifts

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before Christmas — many in the Staunton area are working hard to spread joy. Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft collaborated with Staunton City Public Schools to bring gifts to 28 students and caregivers in the area: two children from Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 19 children from Staunton City Public Schools, and seven caregivers of the children from Staunton City Public Schools.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year

For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Winter farmers market coming to Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops. This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

