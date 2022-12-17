Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist Church emphasized the Reason for the seasonCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Local fugitive apprehended in NevadaTracy LeicherReno, NV
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Related
WHSV
Staunton Salvation Army expects increase in demand for services this Winter
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Staunton is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time making a last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs. The arctic conditions coincide with the end of the famous...
WHSV
Therapy dogs relieve stress at HRECC
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Twice a month Riley, a therapy dog, visits the operations center at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center. It was an initiative started by the wellness team at HRECC to bring a wellness factor into a high-stress atmosphere. “We’re really lucky to have a team that looks out...
WHSV
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
WHSV
South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month. On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect...
WHSV
History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake Mill has been around for a very long time, and has seen a lot over its 200 year history. Cheryl Lyons, owner of the Mill, has made it her mission to tell the story of the Mill in the most accessible way possible for people.
WHSV
Local outdoor clothing store gives recommendations on cold weather gear
(WHSV) - As brutal cold nears, it may be a good idea to check your wardrobe. If you need to be in the cold, Conor Wells of Walkabout Outfitters in Harrisonburg said certain material is key for winter clothing. “The big thing is making sure you have a material that...
WHSV
Open Doors partners with Sentara to expand capacity during inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg is expanding its overnight services during inclement weather through a partnership with Sentara RMH. During days of inclement winter weather, the shelter will now be able to house an additional 10 guests at the Sentara Atrium on Beery Road. “We...
WHSV
Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Massanutten Technical Center (MTC), every day feels like a holiday, thanks to MTC’s resident ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Mr. Tinker Claus, also known to students and staff as Assistant Director Chris Dalton. “I started propping myself up on shelves and even in...
WHSV
Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gifts
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before Christmas — many in the Staunton area are working hard to spread joy. Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft collaborated with Staunton City Public Schools to bring gifts to 28 students and caregivers in the area: two children from Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 19 children from Staunton City Public Schools, and seven caregivers of the children from Staunton City Public Schools.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
WHSV
Broadway community comes together to support football player with Leukemia
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway community is coming together to support one of their own. A few weeks ago Lucas Frank, a JV football player at Broadway was diagnosed with Leukemia. Frank is an eighth grader who played center on the JV football team this fall, after learning of...
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year
For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
WHSV
Winter farmers market coming to Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops. This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
Augusta Free Press
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
Comments / 1