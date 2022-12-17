(Sidney) -- Two suspects face charges following a traffic stop and brief foot pursuit in Tabor Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Jeffrey Dale Hankins of Malvern and 66-year-old Ronnie Hankins of Tabor were arrested around 9:10 p.m. after deputies made a traffic stop near the intersection of Elm and Main Streets in Tabor. Authorities say Jeffrey Hankins fled from the vehicle and was apprehended by deputies following a brief foot pursuit. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office say Jeffrey Hankins had a warrant stemming from a stolen vehicle report on December 8th in Tabor where authorities say Jeffrey Hankins was confronted at a residence in Mills County and had also fled from deputies on foot, which resulted in two deputies receiving minor injuries. Authorities say Jeffrey Hankins also had additional warrants from allegedly making a false report to 911 on December 14th.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO