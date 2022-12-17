Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Glenwood grabs key sweep of LC in OT thrillers
(Glenwood) – It took overtime in both games, but the Glenwood girls and boys picked up a key sweep over Lewis Central to head into the winter break. GIRLS: Glenwood 69 Lewis Central 68 (OT) In the girls game, the Rams overcame an early deficit and weathered a late...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/20): St. Albert, Woodbine keep rolling, big wins for East Atchison, Johnson-Brock
(KMAland) -- Atlantic stayed hot, St. Albert remained unbeaten, Nodaway Valley picked up a big win, Woodbine rolled along, MSTM had a big W, EA edged Nod Valley, J-B outscored Sterling & more from Tuesday in KMAland girls hoops. Check out the full rundown from Tuesday below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE.
kmaland.com
Crouse leads East Mills to major win over previously-unbeaten Bedford
(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-0) remained perfect on the season with a 54-46 victory over previously-unbeaten Bedford (8-1) Tuesday. The Wolverines used a dominant third quarter and a 26-point outing from senior forward Mason Crouse to come away with a hard-fought win. “It was really physical, the refs were letting...
kmaland.com
Denison-Schleswig's Hildebrand carrying unblemished record into 2023
(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig senior Jaxson Hildebrand was one of the most impressive wrestlers in KMAland in the first portion of the season. Hildebrand - the No. 7 ranked wrestler in IA Wrestle's 3A-220 rankings -- enters the 2023 slate with an 18-0 record. "I'm excited to get the second half...
kmaland.com
Harlan's Leinen to kick at Dordt
(Harlan) -- An unsung hero on Harlan football's championship run is headed to Dordt next year. Kicker Stephen Leinen recently announced his commitment and spoke with KMA Sports about his decision. "It's awesome to have the opportunity to play college football," Leinen said. "And to continue my career in agriculture."
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Boys Basketball): Harlan 80 Clarinda 54
The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night.
kmaland.com
Woodbine alum Dickinson named Buena Vista head football coach
(Storm Lake) -- Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson has been named the next head football coach at Buena Vista. Dickinson has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Before that, Dickinson coached at Minnesota State-Mankato and at Buena Vista for five years. Dickinson...
kmaland.com
St. Albert announces hiring of Woods as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert has announced the hiring of Donnie Woods as its new head football coach. Woods, a native of Tampa, Florida, is a former three-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Maryland and has coached in Council Bluffs since 2009. Woods helped start the...
kmaland.com
Lanny Kite, 77, of Marne, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Open visitation with no family present will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27th at Roland Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed and a link...
kmaland.com
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
kmaland.com
Brunt of winter storm misses most of KMAland
(Valley) -- KMAland got a white Christmas, all right--but the projected snowfall didn't materialize, at least in the immediate area. National Weather Service officials originally projected 3-to-5 inches across most of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. But, the highest total reported Thursday morning by the weather service office in Valley, Nebraska was in Massena, with 3 inches. Weather Service Meteorologist David Pierson says most areas received about an inch of snowfall. He tells KMA News the storm system's speed prevented greater amounts from falling. But, the storm delivered in terms of high winds and extremely cold wind chills.
kmaland.com
Mills County Courthouse closed Thursday
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are playing it safe during the winter storm when it comes to public facilities. County officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the Mills County Courthouse is closed Thursday because of the weather conditions. Supervisors Chair Carol Vinton tells KMA News the county opted to close the building because of the inclement weather expected--include blowing snow and bitter-cold wind chills.
kmaland.com
Red Oak council outlines city clerk, administrator search process
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are taking the next steps in addressing upcoming vacancies for two of its top positions. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the job posting and media placement for the city clerk position vacated by Mary Bolton, who put in her retirement notice last month. Al Vacanti currently serves as the interim city administrator and city clerk. Vacanti says he has begun looking at the various methods the city can use to advertise the position.
kmaland.com
2 suspects arrested following Fremont County foot pursuit, traffic stop
(Sidney) -- Two suspects face charges following a traffic stop and brief foot pursuit in Tabor Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Jeffrey Dale Hankins of Malvern and 66-year-old Ronnie Hankins of Tabor were arrested around 9:10 p.m. after deputies made a traffic stop near the intersection of Elm and Main Streets in Tabor. Authorities say Jeffrey Hankins fled from the vehicle and was apprehended by deputies following a brief foot pursuit. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office say Jeffrey Hankins had a warrant stemming from a stolen vehicle report on December 8th in Tabor where authorities say Jeffrey Hankins was confronted at a residence in Mills County and had also fled from deputies on foot, which resulted in two deputies receiving minor injuries. Authorities say Jeffrey Hankins also had additional warrants from allegedly making a false report to 911 on December 14th.
kmaland.com
Mills County Sheriff's blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests and accident investigations over the past week.
kmaland.com
Montgomery County supervisors debate department head salaries
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's elected officials may not get the salary increases originally recommended by the county's compensation board. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved a 7 1/2% increase for the county sheriff, and 6% hikes for all other elected officials in the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Last week, the board accepted the compensation board's recommendations of a 15% raise for the sheriff, and 12% for others. But, Supervisor Mike Olson recommended the lower increases, saying the comp board's proposal was too high. Information presented by Supervisor Donna Robinson indicated Olson's proposal was in line with previous raises over the past few fiscal years.
