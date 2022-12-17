Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
AEW Files Trademarks On 'WrestleBowl' And 'Wrestling Bowl'
AEW files trademarks for the purposes of show production. On December 19, All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks on the terms "WrestleBowl" and "Wrestling Bowl." Both are registered with the intent of "covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers." Fans...
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
Rich Swann Signs Two-Year Extension With IMPACT Wrestling
Rich Swann is sticking with IMPACT Wrestling. Swann announced he has signed a two-year extension with IMPACT Wrestling. He made the announcement while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight. "I've signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. They have done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect. It's...
Kurt Angle Says He Was Slated To Beat Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 19 And Hold WWE Title For A Year
Kurt Angle discusses the original plans for his 2002 WWE Championship run and his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19. Kurt Angle, although he's held the WWE World Championship on multiple occasions, never had a run with the title that exceeded 4 months. In 2002 while he was arguably entering the peak of his in-ring career, Kurt Angle defeated Big Show at WWE Armageddon 2002 and immediately turned heel, aligning with Paul Heyman and setting the stage for his WrestleMania 19 match against Brock Lesnar.
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
Viewership For Episode 13 Of WOW In Syndication Reaches A New Peak For The Latest Season
Viewership information has been revealed for the13th syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the thirteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on December 11 was watched by 358,000 viewers in syndication, up from 236,000 viewers on December 4. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 60,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was the same as the previous week.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
WWE Main Event Results (12/22): Axiom Faces Mustafa Ali, Andre Chase In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 22. Matches were taped on December 19 from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The event aired on Hulu. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (12/22) - Andre Chase defeats Cedric Alexander. -...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, TBS Title Bout, More Set For 12/23 AEW Rampage
The lineup is set for the December 23, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, a massive trios battle royale will take place. Trios involved in the match include the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, & Chuck Taylor), Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds), along with many more.
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Swerve Strickland Debuts Mogul Affiliates, Complete With Rick Ross Ad-libs, On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland has a new group. On the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland debuted the Mogul Affiliates in an attack on Keith Lee. Swerve and Lee were set to meet face-to-face, with Rick Ross, as the mediator, but Swerve never made it to the ring, saying Lee needed to have eyes in the back of his head.
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky
Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
