ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vX2L5_0jmLwAmd00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses.

The report covers the week of December 4-10, 2022. A total of 13 flu deaths have now been reported this flu season, more than twice the previous total of six deaths in the first 48 weeks of the season.

277 schools reported that more than 10% of their student body was sick last week. Just 54 schools reached that status the previous week. Statewide, 6.8% of children were reported sick at Iowa schools.

There are currently 235 flu hospitalizations in Iowa, an increase from 200 in the previous week’s report. Separately, the state reported 4,921 positive tests for the coronavirus last week. A total of 10,343 Iowans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 16

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans

A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Flu Activity Remains High Throughout Iowa; 277 Schools Report At Least 10% Absenteeism

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says influenza activity in the state has been upgraded to “high” in their latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report. For the week spanning Dec. 4 through Dec. 10, 235 hospitalizations connected to influenza were recorded, and 277 schools in Iowa reported 10 percent or more absenteeism due to illness, including two in Sac County, four in Carroll County, one in Greene County, two in Audubon County, and two in Guthrie County. Data from recent years show flu activity typically persists through mid-March. State health officials note it is not too late to receive a seasonal flu shot, and those who have not done so yet, particularly young children, the elderly, and individuals at increased risk of complications, get vaccinated as soon as possible. People who suspect they may have the flu are encouraged to reduce its spread and stay home for at least 24 hours after a fever recedes. More data regarding Iowa flu activity is available below.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa

(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Blizzard warning for central Iowa; what to expect

IOWA — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central and northern Iowa from noon Thursday through 6AM Saturday. The entire state also remains under a Winter Storm Warning, but impacts will be very similar. The snow will start to fall in western Iowa around noon. The heaviest will fall after 5 PM with 3-6″ […]
IOWA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa

The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company last week agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021. St. Louis-based Centene agreed to pay the money over claims that its subsidiary, Iowa […] The post Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy