Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Zelenskyy told Congress continued aid is an investment in global security. Is it?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe on the National Security Council, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and U.S. assistance.
The Jan. 6 committee is voting on criminal referrals
The Jan. 6 committee is meeting to vote on criminal referrals and other recommendations after a lengthy investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. The lawmakers have been looking into the lead-up and response to the siege, when supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn President Biden's election.
Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts
TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
The IRS did not audit Trump during his presidency's first 2 years, Democrats say
The Internal Revenue Service failed to audit former President Donald Trump during the first two years of his presidency, a Democrat-controlled House committee said Tuesday. The committee's probe said it found that only one audit was started while Trump was in office and no audits were completed. The findings were...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
What Trump's tax returns reveal about him and the U.S.' financial disclosure system
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York Times reporter Russ Buettner about what the release of former President Donald Trump's taxes reveals and what kind of precedent the move sets.
The Postal Service pledges to move to an all-electric delivery fleet
WASHINGTON — In a major boost for President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026. The post...
Trump should face justice just like anyone else would, argues Rep. Raskin
After more than a year of interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence and holding public meetings, the House select committee concluded its final hearing on Monday by referring former President Donald Trump for four criminal charges. The panel voted unanimously to refer Trump and others to the Justice Department on charges of...
How to craft a narrative from a monumental congressional investigation
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Philip Zelikow, who was behind the 9/11 Commission's report, as the Jan. 6 committee prepares to release its report.
Lawmakers unveil a $1.7 trillion U.S. spending bill as shutdown deadline looms
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill,...
5 takeaways from the final Jan. 6 committee hearing
We have every confidence that the work of this committee will help provide a roadmap to justice. The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol referred former President Donald Trump for four criminal charges related to an insurrection that he inspired because he couldn't publicly accept that he'd lost an election.
Morning news brief
The U.S. announced it will send a Patriot missile air defense system to Ukraine. Congress mulls a massive government funding measure. A massive winter storm is affecting much of the country.
