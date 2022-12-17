ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

The Jan. 6 committee is voting on criminal referrals

The Jan. 6 committee is meeting to vote on criminal referrals and other recommendations after a lengthy investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. The lawmakers have been looking into the lead-up and response to the siege, when supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn President Biden's election.
WFAE

Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts

TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
WFAE

The IRS did not audit Trump during his presidency's first 2 years, Democrats say

The Internal Revenue Service failed to audit former President Donald Trump during the first two years of his presidency, a Democrat-controlled House committee said Tuesday. The committee's probe said it found that only one audit was started while Trump was in office and no audits were completed. The findings were...
WFAE

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
WFAE

5 takeaways from the final Jan. 6 committee hearing

We have every confidence that the work of this committee will help provide a roadmap to justice. The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol referred former President Donald Trump for four criminal charges related to an insurrection that he inspired because he couldn't publicly accept that he'd lost an election.
ARIZONA STATE
WFAE

Morning news brief

The U.S. announced it will send a Patriot missile air defense system to Ukraine. Congress mulls a massive government funding measure. A massive winter storm is affecting much of the country.
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy