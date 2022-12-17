ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Jets rule out Denzel Mims (concussion) in Week 16

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) will not play in Week 16's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mims will not be available on Thursday night after New York's wideout was unable to participate in any practices. Expect Elijah Moore to play an increased role versus a Jacksonville defense ranked 25th (29.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Payton Pritchard on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Pritchard will make his first start this season after Grant Williams was sent to the bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 198.9 minutes this season, Pritchard is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points per minute.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 12/22/22

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out again on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. His next chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Wiggins...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

New York's Quentin Grimes (ankle) out on Wednesday

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Grimes will not be active after the Knicks' guard was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more minutes at the guard positions. Quickley's projection includes 11.6 points,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

