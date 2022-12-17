ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The replace-Rikers fantasy ignores the real problem: a violent, dysfunctional jail culture

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIOOp_0jmLvqNa00

The 19th detainee death at Rikers Island this year (after 16 in 2021) is a clear signal that the jail’s culture needs changing — yet far too many of the city’s political powers are focused on the impossible plan to replace Rikers entirely with four borough-based facilities, or (worse yet) on ham-handed efforts to write rules to somehow fix the troubled system.

Correction Commissioner Louis Molina is bent on changing that culture of violence and managerial dysfunction, even as he grapples with understaffing and the complex’s physical deterioration. That inmates keep dying of drug overdoses, suicide and at the hands of other inmates shows he still has a long way to go.

One good sign: A federal judge just OK’d circumventing civil-service laws, so the city can hire wardens from outside the Corrections Department.

That’ll let Molina bring in more professionals with demonstrated expertise and steeped in modern jail-management — and end the chaos left after many correction officers called in sick for much of the pandemic, forcing those willing to show up to work triple shifts.

Last week, another guard pleaded guilty to official misconduct for lying and filing a false report when he was caught not showing up for work. Last month, a now-ex-Rikers guard confessed to taking bribes and sneaking contraband — marijuana and K2 — into city jails.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWXNL_0jmLvqNa00
Inmate dies on Rikers Island, 19th death reported in troubled NYC jails

For years, then-Mayor bill de Blasio and jail reformers insisted that reducing the inmate population would make the jails more manageable. In reality, it hasn’t. And the allied drive to replace Rikers is at best a distraction, encouraging poor maintenance of the jails the city actually has and banishing the far more practical solution of putting up new buildings on the island.

Not to mention that planned new jails in four boroughs would only hold a total population of 3,300, when the city’s now detaining about 6,000 and expects to hit 7,000 by 2024, per Molina’s testimony to the City Council last Tuesday.

Even in the unlikely event that all four new jails get built, shuttering Rikers would require springing thousands sent there despite the laxity of the no-bail laws.

Meanwhile, the council pushes bright ideas like completely ending solitary confinement. Far better to figure out how to clear the backlog in the city’s court system — and how to speed up Molina’s reforms.

And the entire political establishment needs to drop the replace-Rikers fantasy.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NY man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC bus hijacked with fake gun | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

The Post’s Kevin Sheehan walks us through a terrifying bus hijacking in Queens. On Oct. 27, a paranoid schizophrenic, suspect Dwayne Gaddy, 44, ran onto a city bus – with what turned out to be a fake pistol, forcing the busload of passengers to evacuate and the driver to jump out of the window.   Gaddy’s attorney fears the suspect, who suffers from years of mental illness, will die at Rikers Island where 19 inmate deaths have been reported this year. “His client is very diminutive in stature. He’s a short, little guy. He looks like he weighs 120 lbs., sopping wet with a brick in his hand,” Sheehan says. Find out more in this episode of “Urban Legend.” [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShCtkYSaR6o?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside Furniture

NEW YORK - A jury convicted a Massachusetts man of running a drug trafficking ring smuggling cocaine inside furniture to locations in the Bronx and Yonkers. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the conviction in Manhattan federal court of Abel Montilla.
YONKERS, NY
Chalkbeat

Rikers lockdowns and other restrictions stifle attendance at its East River Academy

This story is part of Hard Lessons, the NYCity News Service’s look at what city schools have learned from the pandemic. The salutatorian for the June graduating class at the East River Academy, a school for incarcerated people on Rikers Island, used his speech to express his gratitude — and make a plea.James thanked his teachers, who he said made him feel human during his time in jail, according to a transcript from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead declares innocence on fraud charges in bizarre online rant

Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead proclaimed his innocence to newly filed federal fraud and extortion charges Tuesday in a bizarre Instagram rant urging supporters, “Don’t drink the Kool-Aid.” “The bishop is not guilty, and I’m gonna fight it,” Whitehead, 44, declared during the 15-minute Instagram video, which shows him sitting on a plush white couch in front of two studio portraits of himself. “Ain’t nothing changed. I’m still the same bishop,” he said. “And I’ll say it again. Just because you were arrested doesn’t make you guilty. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid. I’m telling you all. You drunk it already. Don’t drink...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Wife of NYPD cop, Orlando Adorno shot in NYC recounts ‘nightmare’

The wife of a Brooklyn cop shot during a domestic disturbance in Bedford-Stuyvesant took to Facebook Wednesday to recount how she “lived everyone’s worst nightmare.” Michelle Adorno, whose 38-year-old cop husband, Orlando Adorno, was wounded Tuesday night while restraining a suspect, described in an online post the harrowing moments she got the dreaded phone about the shooting. “I lived everyone’s worst nightmare today getting the call and being picked up by a squad car rushed to the hospital fill lights blaring,” she said in the private “NYPD Wives” group. “Thank god it was not worse and the unthinkable,” she wrote. “Thank you for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tenants fume as broken boiler creates issues at Manhattan NYCHA building

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people who live at a Lower East Side NYCHA complex are fuming over a broken boiler. They say it is creating all kinds of issues, from lack of heat to mold.Tenants told CBS2 on Tuesday they are at their breaking point.Jose Sierra showed his crumbling walls and the overall state of disrepair inside his apartment, part of the Baruch Houses on Baruch Drive.The latest problem is no hot water."I have to take water from the kitchen to take a shower," the 82-year-old said."We had no heat or hot water for three weeks," resident Dorothy Anderson...
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless Shelter

QUEENS - Prosecutors have charged a Queens man with beating his 3-year-old child to death inside a homeless shelter as well as abusing another child. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Shaquan Butler has been indicted for murder, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son and the physical abuse to a second child in an Elmhurst shelter last month.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Homeless man busted for fatal NYC stabbing over a cigarette, cops say

A homeless man was busted for fatally stabbing a man who asked him for a cigarette in Hell’s Kitchen, police said Wednesday. John Wright, 35, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, according to cops. Rosario, 24, was walking with his girlfriend when he asked three men for a cigarette on W. 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue just before 11:10 p.m., police said. An argument erupted and Wright knifed Rosario in the torso. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, but couldn’t be saved. Wright was arrested once before in the city. He was in a Harlem apartment on August 24 when he lunged at a man with a knife and snarled “I’m gonna stab you,” police said.  When police arrived, they found him with the knife, cops said. He was charged with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. The victim wasn’t injured.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’

Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersasc.com

New York physician convicted in $31M trip-and-fall fraud scheme

Orthopedic surgeon Andrew Dowd, MD, and lawyer George Constantine have been convicted of defrauding businesses and insurance companies in a $31 million trip-and-fall fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Dec. 16. Between 2013 and 2018, Dr. Dowd and Mr. Constantine, among others, engaged in a fraud scheme where patients...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families

NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy