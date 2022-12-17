ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

'Unprecedented demand;' Mass. doctor on drug shortage in stores

BOSTON — Two national pharmacies are now limiting the number of pain reliever products that customers can purchase for kids amid what one Boston area doctor calls "unprecedented demand." Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, says there have been more children hospitalized with influenza...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments

A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

As Mass. preps for Level 3 storm, power crews from US, Canada coming to help

ARLINGTON - It's usually the sound associated with a good storm, a chainsaw getting rid of tree branches. This time, it's in preparation for what's coming late Thursday into Friday, to get the branches off the power lines with high winds and driving rain anticipated."We make, like, a large box around the wires and cut the branches to make sure it's clear," said Brian Brown, a tree technician contracted by Eversource and working in Arlington. The utility has been in prep mode since the beginning of the week, with crews in several neighborhoods around the state making sure branches, more...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Winter Storm Preparations Underway on Massachusetts Coast

Coastal locations like Gloucester and the Cape are expected to get the worst of Friday's winter storm, including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding. Power outages are also obviously a concern, with Eversource warning that up to 70,000 customers could be without power and outages could...
GLOUCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Crews preparing for power outages as major storm approaches

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Utility crews across the state are preparing for the possibility of localized flooding and widespread power outages as a powerful storm bringing high winds moves into the region. In Gloucester, officials are preparing to face the teeth of the storm. Gloucester Mayor Greg Varga said...
GLOUCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

What to Expect from Friday's Winter Storm Hitting Boston

We’re on the eve of the big storm. It’s been making headlines across the country for a couple of days now. Everything from extreme temp drops – from 51 to 0 in Denver – to blizzard-like conditions near the Twin Cities. Extreme cold won’t be the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?

The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston

The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.

“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 8 a.m., the flames were extinguished and crews were monitoring hot spots. Officials...
EVERETT, MA

