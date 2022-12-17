Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
'Unprecedented demand;' Mass. doctor on drug shortage in stores
BOSTON — Two national pharmacies are now limiting the number of pain reliever products that customers can purchase for kids amid what one Boston area doctor calls "unprecedented demand." Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, says there have been more children hospitalized with influenza...
NECN
Feel Like Everyone's Sick Right Now? Boston Doctors Explain What's Going Around
Feel like everyone's getting sick right now? You're not alone. Aside from "the big three" of COVID-19, RSV and influenza, Boston doctors say there are plenty of other upper respiratory viruses circulating right now that are causing people to be under the weather. Why does it seem like so many...
WBUR
In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments
A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
As Mass. preps for Level 3 storm, power crews from US, Canada coming to help
ARLINGTON - It's usually the sound associated with a good storm, a chainsaw getting rid of tree branches. This time, it's in preparation for what's coming late Thursday into Friday, to get the branches off the power lines with high winds and driving rain anticipated."We make, like, a large box around the wires and cut the branches to make sure it's clear," said Brian Brown, a tree technician contracted by Eversource and working in Arlington. The utility has been in prep mode since the beginning of the week, with crews in several neighborhoods around the state making sure branches, more...
An HIV patient said he shouldn’t have to wear a mask at Boston Medical Center. A judge disagreed.
“Mr. Doe has other options he can pursue to obtain the medical treatment he desires,” the judge ruled. Boston Medical Center doesn’t have to treat an HIV-positive patient who refuses to wear a face mask at appointments, a judge ruled last week. The unnamed patient — who is...
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
NECN
Winter Storm Preparations Underway on Massachusetts Coast
Coastal locations like Gloucester and the Cape are expected to get the worst of Friday's winter storm, including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding. Power outages are also obviously a concern, with Eversource warning that up to 70,000 customers could be without power and outages could...
Boston 25 News
Possibility for 70K power outages when approaching storm hits, utility company warns
BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
Tuesday the puppy available for adoption after being treated for parvovirus
A puppy that was found on the street in East Boston and was treated for parvovirus is now ready for adoption but the time to apply isn't long!
whdh.com
Crews preparing for power outages as major storm approaches
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Utility crews across the state are preparing for the possibility of localized flooding and widespread power outages as a powerful storm bringing high winds moves into the region. In Gloucester, officials are preparing to face the teeth of the storm. Gloucester Mayor Greg Varga said...
nbcboston.com
What to Expect from Friday's Winter Storm Hitting Boston
We’re on the eve of the big storm. It’s been making headlines across the country for a couple of days now. Everything from extreme temp drops – from 51 to 0 in Denver – to blizzard-like conditions near the Twin Cities. Extreme cold won’t be the...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
nbcboston.com
Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston
The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
whdh.com
Teen seriously injured in Acton hit-and-run arrives home after weeks of recovering at hospital
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The teenager who survived a November hit-and-run crash in Acton is back home, following weeks of care at a rehabilitation hospital. 13-year-old Cesar Soto was escorted by state and local police with his family Wednesday morning after receiving care at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for the last month-and-a-half.
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
whdh.com
Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 8 a.m., the flames were extinguished and crews were monitoring hot spots. Officials...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
capeandislands.org
How New Hampshire schools are trying to meet a growing demand for special education
Kati O’Connell’s 6-year-old daughter, Bella, has yet to have a normal year of school. Her preschool closed at the beginning of the pandemic; when it reopened, it was just two days a week. When Bella started kindergarten in Claremont last year, she missed over 50 days of class because she or a family member had COVID-19.
whdh.com
Students concerned about their safety walk out of Medford High School following bathroom stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford High School students concerned about their safety walked out of classes on Wednesday after a boy was stabbed during a fight in a school bathroom earlier this week. More than 100 students left class, saying that not enough is being done to keep them safe.
Comments / 2