Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Related
Winthrop Harbor man led police on 40-minute pursuit after allegedly threatening to shoot up cell phone store
Prosecutors say a man threatened to shoot up a cell phone store and then led police on a 40-minute pursuit where he nearly struck two police officers in Winthrop Harbor Tuesday morning. Trent J. Schneider, 54, of Winthrop Harbor, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace...
Injured man crawls 3 blocks for help after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Waukegan
Officers arrested a driver who allegedly hit a bicyclist with his car and fled the scene in Waukegan, leaving the victim having to crawl for three blocks to get help. Jerman A. Torres, 72, of Waukegan, was charged with failure to report an accident causing injury and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. […]
fox32chicago.com
Victims killed after train strikes car in Lake County identified
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A woman and a 13-year-old boy who were killed in a train versus car crash in Lake County Sunday afternoon have been identified. The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.
WGNtv.com
Police: 2 teens shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the teens...
Union Grove man arrested, accused of drunk driving, threatening deputy
A Union Grove man was arrested after allegedly drunk driving while on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle on Monday.
WSPY NEWS
Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
Chicago Journal
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon's crash...
17-year-old in custody after road rage shooting on I-57
The male victim was hit by gunfire but not seriously hurt, ISP added.
CBS 58
Union Grove man arrested for OWI while on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Union Grove man, who officials say was on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, has been arrested after officials say he was once again driving drunk. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 19, an off-duty sheriff's...
Prosecutors say man charged in connection with Highland Park man’s beach death violated bond conditions
A man who is out on bond after being charged in connection with a September homicide at Fort Sheridan Beach near Highland Park allegedly violated his bond conditions, prosecutors said. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said in court that Jacob Firestone, 18, of Highland Park, recently tested positive...
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Lake Zurich
The coroner’s office has released the identity of a 38-year-old man who died after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, which was witnessed by the police, on Route 12 in Lake Zurich Saturday. An autopsy performed on Jose Portillo, 38, of Lake Zurich, showed that he died from blunt force injuries as a result […]
3 years in prison for convicted felon who was found with loaded gun after allegedly firing shot in Lake in the Hills
A judge has sentenced a convicted felon to three years in prison for illegally possessing a loaded gun after allegedly firing a shot in a residential area in Lake in the Hills. Travious O. Brown-Utley, 25, of the 500 block of Lacy Avenue in Streamwood, was charged in April 2021 with three counts of felon […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
Man thrown 30 feet from car during crash in unincorporated Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of […]
Autopsy reveals man found in Elgin home died from stab wounds: Coroner
An autopsy has revealed the body of a man found by police in an Elgin home Sunday morning died of stab wounds. The Kane County Coroner’s Office announced that 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez died of multiple stab and cuts wounds
fox32chicago.com
Shocking video shows man pushing woman onto CTA tracks as train pulls in
CHICAGO - Surveillance video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a man shoving a woman onto CTA tracks as a train barrels into the station. The incident occurred Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. less than an hour after pushing the 23-year-old woman...
Kenosha police respond to call of ‘active shooter’; gunman dead, 3 injured
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are investigating a deadly shootout involving officers and a man suspected of taking hostages — that ended with the gunman dead and three others injured. Police said officers responded to a call of an active shooter around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of 56th Street. Upon arrival, officers were […]
Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2