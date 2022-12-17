ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

fox32chicago.com

Victims killed after train strikes car in Lake County identified

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A woman and a 13-year-old boy who were killed in a train versus car crash in Lake County Sunday afternoon have been identified. The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: 2 teens shot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the teens...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Chicago Journal

Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon's crash...
INGLESIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles

CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man thrown 30 feet from car during crash in unincorporated Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shocking video shows man pushing woman onto CTA tracks as train pulls in

CHICAGO - Surveillance video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a man shoving a woman onto CTA tracks as a train barrels into the station. The incident occurred Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. less than an hour after pushing the 23-year-old woman...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
CHICAGO, IL
