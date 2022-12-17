Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
WSPY NEWS
Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
Prosecutors say man charged in connection with Highland Park man’s beach death violated bond conditions
A man who is out on bond after being charged in connection with a September homicide at Fort Sheridan Beach near Highland Park allegedly violated his bond conditions, prosecutors said. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said in court that Jacob Firestone, 18, of Highland Park, recently tested positive...
WSPY NEWS
Joliet Man Accused of Fleeing Police and Possessing Drugs in Grundy Co.
The Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man in Morris around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20th. Police officials say Alex Fedosenko, 66, of Joliet failed to pull over after a traffic stop was inititation in the area of Jackson and Pine Street. Fedosenko was arrested on Route 47 and Benton Street after his vehicle became stuck in traffic.
Coroner identifies woman being held in Lake County Jail that died after being found unresponsive in her cell
The coroner has identified a woman, who was being held in custody for allegedly causing traumatic injuries to a baby, that died after she was found unresponsive in her Lake County Jail cell. An autopsy performed Monday on Khayla Evans, 24, of Grand Prairie, Texas, showed she had underly medical conditions and no significant injuries […]
fox32chicago.com
Victims killed after train strikes car in Lake County identified
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A woman and a 13-year-old boy who were killed in a train versus car crash in Lake County Sunday afternoon have been identified. The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.
Man charged with voting multiple times in 2020 presidential election in Lake County
A Kildeer man has been charged with perjury after allegedly voting more than once in Lake County in the 2020 United States presidential election, court records show. James M. Kunik, 54, of Kildeer, was charged with one count of perjury in election code, a Class 3 felony, and one count of voting more than once, a Class 3 felony.
Man charged with committing arson fire at apartment on property of federal health care center in North Chicago
A Beach Park man is facing charges for allegedly committing arson by starting a fire inside an apartment building on the property of a federal health care center in North Chicago, prosecutors said. Christian Arnedo, 40, of Beach Park, was charged with residential arson and arson causing property damage. Assistant State’s Attorney Dino Katris said […]
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lake County Jail cell
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - An inmate died after she was found unresponsive in her cell Friday at Lake County Jail. A correctional officer noticed 24-year-old Khalya Evans with her eyes closed and her chest not rising around 2:30 p.m. while conducting routine rounds in the jail's medical pod, according to officials.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man gets seven years in drug case
An Oswego man is being sentenced to seven years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 28-year-old Adam Schulte delivered 30 tabs of LSD to an undercover police officer with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team. The state's attorney's office says that it happened in February of 2020.
Union Grove man arrested, accused of drunk driving, threatening deputy
A Union Grove man was arrested after allegedly drunk driving while on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle on Monday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
Kenosha hostage situation: 2 of the 3 victims released from hospital
Two victims who were injured during a hostage shooting situation in Kenosha this week were recently released from the hospital.
Chatham Toddler Surprised With Gifts and Visit from Santa After Mother, Grandfather Killed
The 2-year-old boy found alone earlier this month in an East Chatham apartment is now living with his aunt, Tanesha Jenkins. CJ was unharmed, but found alone where his mother and grandfather were killed. Jenkins' sister, 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her father 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, were both found dead in...
11-year-old in custody in connection to Gary middle school shooting threat
GARY, Ind. - An 11-year-old is in custody in connection to a social media post that threatened a shooting at a Gary middle school. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School.
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Lake Zurich
The coroner’s office has released the identity of a 38-year-old man who died after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, which was witnessed by the police, on Route 12 in Lake Zurich Saturday. An autopsy performed on Jose Portillo, 38, of Lake Zurich, showed that he died from blunt force injuries as a result […]
Mystery of a Missing Mom Solved 11 Years Later After Body Found in Cemetery for Unidentified
The first snow of the season was falling gracefully on the tops of grave sites at Mount Olivet, a Roman Catholic cemetery located on the South Side of Chicago. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and members of his task force on missing person cases had come to a place they all knew too well. A place where unidentified people have been buried since 2014. There are numbers but no names on the 84 graves located in a quiet secluded section of the cemetery.
