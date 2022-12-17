ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ministry outreach feeds the hungry on the streets of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Angel Dewitt, 46, has only known the streets since she was 14 and says its not easy, but an outreach ministry is working to bring meals to her and others in need. What You Need To Know. About 1,800 people are homeless in Columbus, according to...
