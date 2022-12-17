Read full article on original website
Judge: Vote to reduce death penalty convictions in Nevada now cancelled
A vote to reduce all death penalty convictions in Nevada will not happen due to a judges ruling just hours ago on Monday. However, a pending Supreme Court case could revive the discussion.
Washoe County moves forward with ordinance banning non-recreational camping
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County commissioners voted Tuesday to advance an ordinance banning non-recreational camping — a proposal requested by the sheriff to give his office more leeway to clean up homeless encampments in the unincorporated parts of the county. If passed, the...
Bail Set At $1M For Man Accused Of 2016 Murder
Robert Eikelberger pleaded not guilty during a recent arraignment. A Washoe County judge has set bail at $1 million for a man connected to a 2016 Reno murder case.
